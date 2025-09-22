$41.250.00
Bunker boom in Germany: fear of war pushes people to build private shelters - BILD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

In Germany, requests for the construction of private bunkers have sharply increased due to fears of war with Russia. Companies and landlords are also actively ordering shelters for their employees.

Bunker boom in Germany: fear of war pushes people to build private shelters - BILD

Due to growing fears of a possible conflict with Russia, requests for the construction of private bunkers under private homes have sharply increased in Germany. Germans are concerned that Russian President Vladimir Putin may start a war with NATO, which is why there is a real "bunker boom" in the country. This is stated in a BILD article, writes UNN.

Details

Since January, the number of requests (for bunker construction - ed.) has increased by 50 percent. People have realized that Putin is serious.

- Mario Piedde, a builder, told BILD.

Piedde's company BSSD Defence (Bunker Schutzraum Systeme Deutschland) builds shelters throughout Germany. Requests intensified especially after Putin's drone attack on Poland.

Estonia is building a 40-kilometer anti-tank ditch on the border with Russia16.09.25, 14:37 • 3429 views

According to him, concerns have recently increased, especially among companies and landlords.

Companies call us because they want bunkers for their employees on their company premises. Especially after the current events in Poland, we are seeing increased demand for consultations.

- noted in BSSD Defence.

In addition, Piedde noted that ten percent of new buildings are now being built with bunkers.

To equip a private bunker, you can convert the basement of your own home. Piedde advises: "The best option is a room in the corner of the house." It should be no more than 30 square meters and suitable for long-term stay, the walls and ceiling should be at least 30 centimeters thick. If necessary, an additional layer of masonry can be added. The shelter is equipped with pressure doors, a filtration system, pressure valves and an emergency exit, and the room must be gas-tight.

The cost of a private bunker, according to German builders, ranges from 30,000 to 50,000 euros.

Germany is preparing a network of bomb shelters due to the threat of Russian attacks in the future08.06.25, 14:12 • 4297 views

