Russia will be able to attack NATO territory by 2029, Europe's largest economy must recognize the reality of the conflict, according to a representative of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief.

Ralf Tissler, President of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK), spoke in an interview with Süddeutschen Zeitung about the reality of a potential conflict with Russia and Germany's readiness for such a scenario.

In the context of "growing conflicts in Europe", Ralf Tissler recalled that intelligence agencies had warned that Russia would be able to attack NATO territory by 2029. Accordingly, Germany should be aware of the reality of a potential conflict and the need for thorough preparation.

For a long time, the idea spread in Germany that war is not a scenario that we need to prepare for. That has changed. We are concerned about the risk of a major war of aggression in Europe. - Tissler said.

He emphasized that it is important for the country to "be able to create a functioning comprehensive defense system" - this is an ambitious goal.

At the same time, the tasks of the German civil defense are enormous, Tissler emphasized.

New bunker systems with very high protection requirements cost a lot of money and time. We need at least ten billion euros over the next four years. In the next decade, the need will reach at least 30 billion euros. - explained the head of BBK.

In particular, he noted that a solution should be found as quickly as possible and "probably cheaper" in order to "modernize tunnels, subway stations, underground garages and basements of public buildings into shelters."

(should create) quickly create one million shelter places - explained the head of BBK.

Against the background of global threats, US residents are increasingly concerned about protecting themselves - the wealthiest of them are buying bunkers for themselves and their families.

Serbia plans to prepare bomb shelters across the country in case of nuclear war