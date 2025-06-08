$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM • 37931 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM • 97682 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM • 55017 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM • 76487 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 77147 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 52097 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 169791 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 113307 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 167505 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94912 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Germany is preparing a network of bomb shelters due to the threat of Russian attacks in the future

Kyiv • UNN

 • 370 views

Germany is preparing for a possible Russian aggression by 2029, creating a network of bomb shelters. It is planned to modernize tunnels and basements to shelter a million people.

Germany is preparing a network of bomb shelters due to the threat of Russian attacks in the future

Russia will be able to attack NATO territory by 2029, Europe's largest economy must recognize the reality of the conflict, according to a representative of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief.

UNN reports with reference to Süddeutschen Zeitung.

Details

Ralf Tissler, President of the Federal Office for Civil Protection and Disaster Relief (BBK), spoke in an interview with Süddeutschen Zeitung about the reality of a potential conflict with Russia and Germany's readiness for such a scenario.

In the context of "growing conflicts in Europe", Ralf Tissler recalled that intelligence agencies had warned that Russia would be able to attack NATO territory by 2029. Accordingly, Germany should be aware of the reality of a potential conflict and the need for thorough preparation.

For a long time, the idea spread in Germany that war is not a scenario that we need to prepare for. That has changed. We are concerned about the risk of a major war of aggression in Europe.

- Tissler said.

He emphasized that it is important for the country to "be able to create a functioning comprehensive defense system" - this is an ambitious goal.

At the same time, the tasks of the German civil defense are enormous, Tissler emphasized.

New bunker systems with very high protection requirements cost a lot of money and time. We need at least ten billion euros over the next four years. In the next decade, the need will reach at least 30 billion euros.

- explained the head of BBK.

In particular, he noted that a solution should be found as quickly as possible and "probably cheaper" in order to "modernize tunnels, subway stations, underground garages and basements of public buildings into shelters."

(should create) quickly create one million shelter places

- explained the head of BBK.

Recall

Against the background of global threats, US residents are increasingly concerned about protecting themselves - the wealthiest of them are buying bunkers for themselves and their families.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
NATO
Germany
United States
