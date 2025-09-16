Estonia is building a 40-kilometer anti-tank ditch on the border with Russia

Over the next two years, almost 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditches will be dug on Estonia's southeastern border, as part of the expanded border fortifications of the Baltic Defense Zone. This was reported by ERR, writes UNN.

Since there is already a natural barrier in the form of the Narva River in northeastern Estonia, and Lake Peipus in the east, 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditches are planned to be built in the southeast to stop the enemy, i.e., in all sections of the border where it is needed. In marshy areas, this is not necessary, as transport will not pass there anyway. By the end of 2027, more than 40 kilometers of anti-tank ditches should be ready, as well as about 600 bunkers, some of which will already be dug into the ground, and others will be stored as close as possible to the intended installation sites. - said Lieutenant Colonel Ainar Afanasjev from the General Staff of the Estonian Defense Forces.

It is planned that the defense zone on Estonia's eastern border will be about 100 kilometers long and about 40 kilometers deep from the land border.

The procurement department of the Center for Defense Investments said that this year it is planned to build two strongholds - in the northeast and southeast of Estonia, they will consist of 14 bunkers, as well as storage facilities.

The Baltic Defense Line project in southeastern Estonia officially began with the construction of anti-tank ditches as part of broader border strengthening measures. Initially, the main focus was on a small section where anti-tank ditches up to four kilometers long were being built, and 28 bunkers and 10 warehouses were also planned to be created by 2025.

Construction is mainly focused on areas where the border runs through dense forests, with anti-tank ditches also serving as a border protection element. The main goal is to delay enemy forces and gain time to react in case of an invasion. Lessons learned from Russia's war against Ukraine formed the basis of the project.

