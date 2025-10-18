$41.640.00
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriot
October 18, 12:34 AM • 27544 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 53039 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
October 17, 07:15 PM • 41062 views
Trump said the war could be ended within a week
October 17, 06:40 PM • 44734 views
Zelenskyy says he has "deep understandings" with Trump
October 17, 06:26 PM • 35280 views
Zelenskyy offered Trump to exchange drones for American weapons
October 17, 05:56 PM • 24867 views
There will be a bilateral meeting, but Zelenskyy will be in touch: Trump on meeting with Putin in Hungary
October 17, 05:29 PM • 22310 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the White House, met by Trump
October 17, 04:16 PM • 18257 views
Trump did not rule out sending Tomahawks to Ukraine: CNN learned details of the US president's conversation with Putin
October 17, 02:20 PM • 20299 views
The relevant committee recommended the draft Budget-2026 for the first reading: consideration is expected on October 21-22
How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics

Kyiv • UNN

 • 614 views

Construction and repair works remain the most sought-after on OLX, with a median price for turnkey construction at UAH 2000/m². The highest demand is observed in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions.

How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics

Construction and repair work continue to be among the most sought-after in the "Business and Services" category on OLX. Ukrainians are buying new homes, renovating apartments, and actively restoring old rural houses – the renovation trend is currently at its peak. This is reported by UNN with reference to OLX.

How much do various construction and repair services cost on OLX in 2025?

According to OLX, in 2025, prices for construction and repair depend on the format of work and the region, but an approximate cost can be identified.

Turnkey construction will be the most expensive – the median price reaches 2,000 hryvnias per m². Ventilation and air conditioning services cost about 1,500 hryvnias.

The block of services for electrical installation, welding, and installation of windows, doors, and balconies remains at the level of 1,000 hryvnias. Well drilling will cost approximately 800 hryvnias, and the installation and repair of security systems – 738 hryvnias.

Private homes have become 3-4 times more expensive: which regions are the leaders08.10.25, 14:59 • 4640 views

Landscaping and earthworks, construction and repair, as well as plumbing connections cost in the range of 550–500 hryvnias.

The lowest median prices on the list are 300 hryvnias. These are dismantling works, finishing and repair, as well as design and planning services.

Germany is ready to help Ukraine with urban planning and social housing reforms09.10.25, 06:04 • 4564 views

Which services are in highest demand

Demand for services in the construction and repair sector on OLX varies, but the leaders are obvious. The most feedback is received by basic "construction works" – over 16 thousand responses. Finishing and repair services take second place, having gathered about 11 thousand responses.

Plumbing and communications are in quite high demand – they have 6 thousand responses. Ready-made structures, electrical installation works, and the installation of windows, doors, and balconies each received slightly more than 3 thousand responses.

In the "medium" price segment, from 2.5 to 2 thousand responses – dismantling works, repair and connection, as well as welding services. Approximately 2 thousand responses are for advertisements regarding well drilling, construction and connection, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as design and planning.

Ukraine attracted 170 million euros for housing programs from the Council of Europe Development Bank: where the funds will go01.10.25, 19:01 • 3146 views

Less than 1,000 responses are received by more specific subcategories of advertisements: construction, landscaping, and earthworks. The lowest demand is for the installation and repair of security systems: these services turned out to be the least sought-after among users (59 responses to advertisements).

In which regions is there the greatest demand for construction and repair services?

Construction and repair services on OLX in 2025 receive the most feedback in large cities and regional centers.

Users are most actively looking for specialists in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions.

The largest number of responses to construction services in 2025 was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region – over 2255.

Next are the Kyiv region with 1,940 responses and the Lviv region with 1,966. In Kyiv, construction services gathered 1,718 responses.

eOselia: 5.1 thousand preferential mortgages totaling UAH 9.4 billion received by Ukrainians since the beginning of the year23.09.25, 05:42 • 5121 view

As for "turnkey" construction, the Kyiv region leads here – 241 responses. Slightly fewer are in the Dnipropetrovsk region – 238 and Kyiv – 167 responses to advertisements.

Services for the installation of windows, doors, and balconies are most sought after in Kyiv – 589 responses. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, this figure is 445, and in the Lviv region – 333.

In finishing and repair, the highest demand traditionally falls on the capital – 3,251 responses. The Dnipropetrovsk region gathered 1,170, and the Kyiv region – 992 responses.

In the "turnkey repair" category, the most inquiries were recorded in Kyiv – 502. Next are the Lviv region – 287, as well as Odesa (243) and Poltava (227).

The highest demand for plumbing and communication services is in the Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,161 responses. In the Kyiv region, 770 responses were recorded, and in Kyiv – 724 responses.

Not only regions with million-plus cities: where in Ukraine is housing most actively bought?19.09.25, 19:24 • 6124 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyEconomyReal Estate
