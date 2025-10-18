How much do construction services cost and where is the highest demand: analytics

Construction and repair work continue to be among the most sought-after in the "Business and Services" category on OLX. Ukrainians are buying new homes, renovating apartments, and actively restoring old rural houses – the renovation trend is currently at its peak. This is reported by UNN with reference to OLX.

How much do various construction and repair services cost on OLX in 2025?

According to OLX, in 2025, prices for construction and repair depend on the format of work and the region, but an approximate cost can be identified.

Turnkey construction will be the most expensive – the median price reaches 2,000 hryvnias per m². Ventilation and air conditioning services cost about 1,500 hryvnias.

The block of services for electrical installation, welding, and installation of windows, doors, and balconies remains at the level of 1,000 hryvnias. Well drilling will cost approximately 800 hryvnias, and the installation and repair of security systems – 738 hryvnias.

Landscaping and earthworks, construction and repair, as well as plumbing connections cost in the range of 550–500 hryvnias.

The lowest median prices on the list are 300 hryvnias. These are dismantling works, finishing and repair, as well as design and planning services.

Which services are in highest demand

Demand for services in the construction and repair sector on OLX varies, but the leaders are obvious. The most feedback is received by basic "construction works" – over 16 thousand responses. Finishing and repair services take second place, having gathered about 11 thousand responses.

Plumbing and communications are in quite high demand – they have 6 thousand responses. Ready-made structures, electrical installation works, and the installation of windows, doors, and balconies each received slightly more than 3 thousand responses.

In the "medium" price segment, from 2.5 to 2 thousand responses – dismantling works, repair and connection, as well as welding services. Approximately 2 thousand responses are for advertisements regarding well drilling, construction and connection, ventilation and air conditioning, as well as design and planning.

Less than 1,000 responses are received by more specific subcategories of advertisements: construction, landscaping, and earthworks. The lowest demand is for the installation and repair of security systems: these services turned out to be the least sought-after among users (59 responses to advertisements).

In which regions is there the greatest demand for construction and repair services?

Construction and repair services on OLX in 2025 receive the most feedback in large cities and regional centers.

Users are most actively looking for specialists in Kyiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Lviv regions.

The largest number of responses to construction services in 2025 was recorded in the Dnipropetrovsk region – over 2255.

Next are the Kyiv region with 1,940 responses and the Lviv region with 1,966. In Kyiv, construction services gathered 1,718 responses.

As for "turnkey" construction, the Kyiv region leads here – 241 responses. Slightly fewer are in the Dnipropetrovsk region – 238 and Kyiv – 167 responses to advertisements.

Services for the installation of windows, doors, and balconies are most sought after in Kyiv – 589 responses. In the Dnipropetrovsk region, this figure is 445, and in the Lviv region – 333.

In finishing and repair, the highest demand traditionally falls on the capital – 3,251 responses. The Dnipropetrovsk region gathered 1,170, and the Kyiv region – 992 responses.

In the "turnkey repair" category, the most inquiries were recorded in Kyiv – 502. Next are the Lviv region – 287, as well as Odesa (243) and Poltava (227).

The highest demand for plumbing and communication services is in the Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,161 responses. In the Kyiv region, 770 responses were recorded, and in Kyiv – 724 responses.

