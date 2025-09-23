eOselia: 5.1 thousand preferential mortgages totaling UAH 9.4 billion received by Ukrainians since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of the year, 5,130 thousand Ukrainians have used the eOselia program. The total amount of preferential housing loans provided reached UAH 9.4 billion. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that last week 186 loans totaling UAH 340.4 million were issued.

Loans at 3% were received by:

69 servicemen and security sector representatives

12 medics

8 teachers

3 scientists

Loans at 7% were received by:

65 Ukrainians without their own housing

21 IDPs

8 veterans

The largest number of loans under the program were provided in Kyiv Oblast (56), the city of Kyiv (54), and Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast (16) - the message says.

By type of real estate: 93 Ukrainians received loans for primary market housing, of which 31 were objects under construction. Another 62 loans were issued for the purchase of housing in the secondary market.

"Since the launch of the program in October 2022, 19,970 loans totaling UAH 33.5 billion have been issued," the agency added.

Reference:

The eOselia program is one of the components of the "Made in Ukraine" policy, aimed at stimulating demand for Ukrainian goods and creating favorable conditions for production development.

The program is implemented by the Ministry of Economy jointly with the Ministry of Digital Transformation and PrJSC "Ukrfinzhytlo".

Recall

Since September 10, the eOselia program mechanism has been updated, providing for compensation from the state for IDPs and residents of frontline regions. The state will subsidize 70% of the first installment and 70% of the interest rate in the first year, as well as a one-time bank commission of UAH 40,000.

