In 2025, over 7,000 IDP families purchased housing under the eRecovery program

Since the beginning of 2025, more than 7,000 IDP families have been able to buy new homes thanks to the state program eRecovery. In total, since its inception, more than 130,000 Ukrainian families have received compensation totaling UAH 45.3 billion, writes UNN with reference to the Ministry of Community Development.

Details

As of September 22, under the eRecovery program, 134,771 Ukrainian families have received compensation totaling UAH 45.3 billion. - the agency reported.

It is also stated that 110,909 families received payments for damaged housing totaling UAH 10.8 billion. For destroyed housing, 23,862 housing certificates worth UAH 34.5 billion were issued, thanks to which 15,609 families have already been able to purchase new homes.

In 2025, the new team of the Ministry of Development primarily focused on expanding the eRecovery program to support IDPs. The Government allocated an additional UAH 15 billion for the new mechanism. This allowed 7,321 IDP families to purchase housing in safer regions. By the end of the year, another 3,000 families will be able to receive appropriate funding. - added the ministry.

Addition

This year, the Government also for the first time adopted a resolution approving a new housing program developed by the Ministry of Development for IDPs from temporarily occupied territories. Previously, families from TOT could not receive compensation because it was impossible to survey destroyed property. And now the state offers a new mechanism.

In the first stage, about 3,700 IDP families will receive support, where there is a combatant or a person with a disability due to the war. They will receive housing vouchers worth up to UAH 2 million.

This is the start of the program, and work is already underway with international partners to attract additional resources so that all families from TOT receive compensation. - emphasized the Ministry of Development.

Another new direction this year is payments for rebuilding on one's own land plot. As noted, 663 families have already received the first tranches totaling over UAH 805 million. In parallel, the eOselya program for internally displaced persons and residents of frontline regions is starting.

