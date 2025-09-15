Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP

The government has approved the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and is submitting it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

We have approved the draft State Budget of Ukraine for 2026 and are submitting it to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration. Currently, all of Ukraine must be in the Army or for the Army. This is reflected in the 2026 state budget - Svyrydenko announced.

Key indicators of the Draft Budget-2026

State budget expenditures: UAH 4.8 trillion (+UAH 415 billion from 2025)

Revenues: UAH 2 trillion 826 billion (+UAH 446.8 billion or 18.8% from 2025)

Deficit: forecast at up to 18.4% of GDP (-3.9 percentage points compared to 2025).

The need for external financing will amount to UAH 2 trillion 79 billion.

The main priority of the budget is security and defense, our social stability. The government directs all its own revenues and borrowings to the Defense Forces — monetary support for military personnel and support for their families, strengthening air defense, development and production of its own weapons, including drones - Svyrydenko emphasized.

Defense: UAH 2.8 trillion (27.2% of GDP) for defense (+UAH 168.6 billion compared to 2025).

Weapon production: at least UAH 44.3 billion for Ukrainian ammunition, missiles, anti-missile defense, aviation and armored vehicles.

Support for other areas

Education: UAH 265.4 billion (+UAH 66.5 billion compared to 2025).

Increase in the average salary of pedagogical workers by 50% in two stages — 30% from January 1, 2026, 20% from September 1, 2026.

Free meals for 4.4 million schoolchildren in grades 1-11 across the country from October 1, 2026.

Doubling of scholarships for over 163 thousand students from September 1, 2026.

Science: UAH 19.9 billion (+UAH 5.4 billion compared to 2025).

Includes funding to support projects of young scientists and support the best scientific institutions; creation of defense research centers; execution of developments commissioned by business.

Healthcare: UAH 258 billion (+UAH 38 billion compared to 2025).

Increase in salaries for primary and emergency medical care doctors (increase to UAH 35 thousand), as well as for medical workers in frontline regions, due to increased funding for the medical guarantees program to UAH 191.6 billion (+UAH 16.1 billion compared to 2025).

Free medicines for citizens, including for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.

Check-up 40+: UAH 10 billion for a new targeted payment for citizens aged 40 and over to undergo a comprehensive health screening — primarily checking for cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health.

Pension provision: UAH 1 trillion 27 billion (+UAH 123.4 billion compared to 2025).

Pension indexation is provided.

Social sphere: UAH 467.1 billion (+UAH 45.3 billion compared to 2025)

Assistance to IDPs, support for people with disabilities and prosthetics, eYasla, Schoolchild's Package.

New direction — financing of measures to support demographic development UAH 24.5 billion, including prenatal support, one-time payments at birth and assistance for childcare up to 1 year.

Veteran policy, assistance with social integration: UAH 17.9 billion (+UAH 6.1 billion compared to 2025).

Compensation for housing for veterans with disabilities of groups I and II, measures to support veterans, specialists for accompanying veterans, financing of veteran spaces.

Additionally, UAH 0.8 billion for dentistry for veterans.

Regions. Total community revenues will amount to UAH 871.9 billion (+UAH 162.3 billion compared to 2025).

Including interbudgetary transfers to local budgets from the general fund of the state budget in 2026 will amount to UAH 289.3 billion.

Business support: UAH 41.5 billion.

Affordable loans "5-7-9%", providing Ukrainians with housing under the "eOselya" program, industrial parks and other initiatives to provide grants and support to Ukrainian manufacturers; continued support for the Brave1 program for developers of defense technologies.

Agro-industrial complex: UAH 13.1 billion (+UAH 3.5 billion compared to 2025)

Includes continuation of the grant program and interest compensation for loans to agricultural producers under the "5-7-9%" program, UAH 200 million for state subsidies to agricultural producers as compensation for up to half of the costs for the construction and reconstruction of irrigation systems.

Culture: UAH 15.8 billion (+UAH 4.7 billion compared to 2025).

Includes support for content creation to affirm national identity and strengthen national unity.

Principle: Ukrainian for Ukrainians and about Ukraine for the world.

Public investments for the recovery and modernization of Ukraine: UAH 45.9 billion (+UAH 12.4 billion compared to 2025).