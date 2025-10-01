Ukraine attracted 170 million euros for housing programs from the Council of Europe Development Bank: where the funds will go

Ukraine today received another 170 million euros for housing programs from the Council of Europe Development Bank. The agreement on attracting this loan was signed in Rome during URC-2025. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Details

According to Svyrydenko, €70 million will go to the HOME project: compensation for destroyed housing. This means another 1,500 eRecovery housing certificates and an opportunity for 4,000 families to purchase new homes instead of destroyed ones. Defenders, people with disabilities, and large families have priority. Thanks to the project, more than 7,600 Ukrainians have already received new housing, and a total of 24.3 thousand Ukrainian families have received housing certificates.

€100 million is directed to support internally displaced persons: this is assistance for living, housing, children's education, and integration into communities.

The housing sector remains one of the most affected areas. In total, more than 135,000 families have used the eRecovery program and received compensation for repairing damaged housing, or purchasing or building new housing instead of destroyed ones. I am grateful to our European partners for this assistance. Together, we are creating conditions for Ukrainian families to rebuild their lives in Ukraine - summarized the Prime Minister.

