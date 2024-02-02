500 families have already bought new homes with housing certificates under the eVodnovnennya program

500 families have taken advantage of housing certificates from eRestoration as part of the program to rebuild after the destruction of their homes by Russia. This is reported by Diia, UNN reports.

Details

As noted, Ukrainians have sold housing certificates totaling UAH 2.2 million. These funds allowed 3/4 of the recipients to buy apartments, and a quarter to buy houses.

Certificate holders chose housing in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Chernihiv and Mykolaiv regions.

So far, more than 9,000 people have applied for compensation for destroyed property, and more than 2,500 people have received housing certificates worth more than UAH 4.5 billion.

