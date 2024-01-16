People whose property was damaged have already received UAH 3.2 billion under the eRestoration program - Shmyhal

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

People whose property was damaged have already received UAH 3.2 billion under the eRestoration program - Shmyhal

Over 67,000 applications for compensation for property damage caused by russian aggression have been submitted under the eRestoration program, and the total amount of payments is UAH 3.2 billion.

People whose homes were damaged as a result of russian aggression have already submitted more than 67,000 applications for the eRestoration program and received payments of UAH 3.2 billion. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

This year we continue to successfully implement the eRestoration program. More than 35 thousand Ukrainian families whose property was damaged have received UAH 3.2 billion in payments from the state. In total, we have received over 67 thousand applications under this component of the program. Most of them are from Kharkiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions

- Denys Shmyhal said.

Details

Shmyhal also said that 8.4 thousand applications for destroyed property have been registered.

Also, more than 2 thousand housing certificates for almost UAH 3.7 billion were generated and more than 540 certificates have already been booked.

In addition, the Prime Minister noted that today the government will adopt a resolution that will improve the mechanism for implementing the eRestoration program.

The main goal is to eliminate inconveniences and discrepancies in order to simplify the path from submitting an application to receiving compensation, buying or building housing as much as possible

- He said.

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

Society

