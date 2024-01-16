People whose property was damaged have already received UAH 3.2 billion under the eRestoration program - Shmyhal

People whose homes were damaged as a result of russian aggression have already submitted more than 67,000 applications for the eRestoration program and received payments of UAH 3.2 billion. This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

This year we continue to successfully implement the eRestoration program. More than 35 thousand Ukrainian families whose property was damaged have received UAH 3.2 billion in payments from the state. In total, we have received over 67 thousand applications under this component of the program. Most of them are from Kharkiv, Kyiv and Mykolaiv regions - Denys Shmyhal said.

Details

Shmyhal also said that 8.4 thousand applications for destroyed property have been registered.

Also, more than 2 thousand housing certificates for almost UAH 3.7 billion were generated and more than 540 certificates have already been booked.

In addition, the Prime Minister noted that today the government will adopt a resolution that will improve the mechanism for implementing the eRestoration program.

The main goal is to eliminate inconveniences and discrepancies in order to simplify the path from submitting an application to receiving compensation, buying or building housing as much as possible - He said.

Estonian Foreign Minister: Restoring Ukraine with the help of frozen Russian assets is one of Estonia's priorities