Estonian Foreign Minister: Restoring Ukraine with the help of frozen Russian assets is one of Estonia's priorities

One of Estonia's priorities is to restore Ukraine with the help of frozen Russian assets and to support Kyiv on its way to NATO and the EU. This was stated by Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tahkna during a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

I cannot but emphasize that Estonia will stand firmly by Ukraine! I have told my colleague Dmytro Kuleba that one of our priorities is to restore Ukraine with the help of frozen Russian assets and to support Ukraine on its way to NATO and the EU - Tsakhkna wrote on the social network X.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Estonia has already provided Ukraine with 17 packages of defense support, thanking Tallinn for such support.

Estonian President Alar Karis opposes restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western weapons against Russia, favoring unlimited support.