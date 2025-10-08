Private homes have become 3-4 times more expensive: which regions are the leaders

Prices for private houses in Ukraine have increased 3-4 times over the past four years, with western regions leading, according to analytics from OLX Real Estate, writes UNN.

A comparison of data for September 2021, 2024, and 2025 shows that housing costs have increased everywhere, but the pace of growth varies greatly.

Growth Leaders

The first position is held by Vinnytsia region, which analysts call a "true record-breaker." If in 2021 a house here cost an average of UAH 580,000 ($13,879), then in 2024 it was already over UAH 2.1 million ($50,251), and in 2025 — almost UAH 2.6 million ($62,216).

"This is a 27% increase over the last year and a 354% increase over four years," the study states.

No less active dynamics, as reported, are observed in Volyn region: if in 2021 the price was UAH 618,000 ($14,788), then in 2024 it was UAH 1.6 million ($38,293), and in 2025 it is already UAH 2.3 million ($55,037). In the last year alone, prices increased by almost 43%, and over 4 years – by 275%.

In Lviv region, a house that cost about UAH 976,000 ($23,355) in 2021 was sold for UAH 3.1 million ($74,135) in 2024, and now — already UAH 3.6 million ($86,145). This is 14% more than last year and 267% more than four years ago.

Moderate Growth

"Large economic centers of the country showed more restrained dynamics, but still doubled prices for private houses," analysts note.

In Kyiv, according to the data provided, the median value increased from UAH 4.6 million ($110,082) in 2021 to UAH 8.1 million ($193,837) in 2024 and UAH 9.6 million ($229,664) in 2025. This means an increase of 107% over four years and 18% over the last year.

In Kyiv region, a house cost UAH 2.3 million ($55,041) in 2021, UAH 4.3 million ($102,897) in 2024, and already UAH 4.6 million ($110,082) in 2025. This is +104% over four years and +7% over one year.

In Odesa region, the median price rose from UAH 1.5 million ($35,898) in 2021 to UAH 2.7 million ($64,573) in 2024 and UAH 3.1 million ($74,135) in 2025. This represents +106% over four years and +15% over one year.

Slowest Pace

In Zaporizhzhia region, a house cost UAH 418,000 ($10,002) in 2021, UAH 915,000 ($21,899) in 2024, and UAH 951,000 ($22,764) in 2025. The total increase is 127% over four years, and from 2024 to 2025 — only 4%.

In Poltava region, the cost rose from UAH 395,000 ($9,452) in 2021 to UAH 742,000 ($17,757) in 2024 and UAH 840,000 ($20,097) in 2025. This is +113% over four years and +13% over one year.

"Overall, it can be said that demand for private houses in Ukraine remains, but regional specifics greatly influence price dynamics. The west and center are growth drivers, while the south and north are more stagnant markets," the study states.

