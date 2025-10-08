Private homes have become 3-4 times more expensive: which regions are the leaders

$41.320.03
48.170.10
ukenru
12:14 PM • 8840 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13047 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18285 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
09:05 AM • 18411 views
Rada recognized the impossibility of local elections during the war: this to allow communities, mayors, and councils to continue their work
08:55 AM • 18499 views
"Europe must react": von der Leyen declared hybrid warfare and announced a roadmap of actions in two weeks
07:23 AM • 17675 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv region has power outage schedules - Ministry of Energy
October 8, 07:01 AM • 20936 views
Train traffic on the Nizhyn direction is restricted due to shelling: list of delayed trains
October 8, 07:01 AM • 19116 views
The price of gold continues to rise and break records, and silver has also reacted to this increase
October 8, 06:24 AM • 17474 views
154 out of 183 drones launched by Russia neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 7, 03:10 PM • 62123 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
98%
750mm
Popular news
The Czech Republic may transfer 30 modernized T-72M4CZ tanks to Ukraine - General Staff of the countryOctober 8, 04:41 AM • 27015 views
Fashion after 60: short haircuts that give youth and confidencePhoto07:12 AM • 37026 views
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 19087 views
Half a million a month during the war: how the NBU's chief lawyer lives while the military raises money for dronesPhoto09:38 AM • 13830 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 8826 views
Publications
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy12:14 PM • 8840 views
Raiding and corruption in NABU: what MP Khrystenko will testify about11:59 AM • 6840 views
Russian "Shaheds" started hitting moving targets: an expert explained how the Russian army manages to do this
Exclusive
11:52 AM • 13048 views
Belgian Waffles: Five Original and Delicious RecipesPhoto11:27 AM • 8858 views
Medicines at the lowest price: why pharmacies are obliged to save your money
Exclusive
10:08 AM • 18286 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Andriy Yermak
Friedrich Merz
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Chernihiv Oblast
Germany
Ternopil Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Cristiano Ronaldo became the first billionaire footballer in history07:42 AM • 19105 views
Trump criticized the decision to invite Bad Bunny as a Super Bowl halftime show headlinerOctober 7, 11:00 AM • 40490 views
Selena Gomez shared a touching video from her own weddingOctober 6, 06:42 PM • 43567 views
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 95061 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 89746 views
Actual
Shahed-136
WhatsApp
Signal
Facebook
The Guardian

Private homes have become 3-4 times more expensive: which regions are the leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1820 views

OLX Real Estate analytics show a 3-4 fold increase in prices for private homes in Ukraine over the past four years. Vinnytsia, Volyn, and Lviv regions became the leaders in growth, while Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Odesa Oblast doubled their prices.

Private homes have become 3-4 times more expensive: which regions are the leaders

Prices for private houses in Ukraine have increased 3-4 times over the past four years, with western regions leading, according to analytics from OLX Real Estate, writes UNN.

A comparison of data for September 2021, 2024, and 2025 shows that housing costs have increased everywhere, but the pace of growth varies greatly.

Growth Leaders

The first position is held by Vinnytsia region, which analysts call a "true record-breaker." If in 2021 a house here cost an average of UAH 580,000 ($13,879), then in 2024 it was already over UAH 2.1 million ($50,251), and in 2025 — almost UAH 2.6 million ($62,216).

"This is a 27% increase over the last year and a 354% increase over four years," the study states.

No less active dynamics, as reported, are observed in Volyn region: if in 2021 the price was UAH 618,000 ($14,788), then in 2024 it was UAH 1.6 million ($38,293), and in 2025 it is already UAH 2.3 million ($55,037). In the last year alone, prices increased by almost 43%, and over 4 years – by 275%.

In Lviv region, a house that cost about UAH 976,000 ($23,355) in 2021 was sold for UAH 3.1 million ($74,135) in 2024, and now — already UAH 3.6 million ($86,145). This is 14% more than last year and 267% more than four years ago.

Moderate Growth

"Large economic centers of the country showed more restrained dynamics, but still doubled prices for private houses," analysts note.

In Kyiv, according to the data provided, the median value increased from UAH 4.6 million ($110,082) in 2021 to UAH 8.1 million ($193,837) in 2024 and UAH 9.6 million ($229,664) in 2025. This means an increase of 107% over four years and 18% over the last year.

In Kyiv region, a house cost UAH 2.3 million ($55,041) in 2021, UAH 4.3 million ($102,897) in 2024, and already UAH 4.6 million ($110,082) in 2025. This is +104% over four years and +7% over one year.

In Odesa region, the median price rose from UAH 1.5 million ($35,898) in 2021 to UAH 2.7 million ($64,573) in 2024 and UAH 3.1 million ($74,135) in 2025. This represents +106% over four years and +15% over one year.

Slowest Pace

In Zaporizhzhia region, a house cost UAH 418,000 ($10,002) in 2021, UAH 915,000 ($21,899) in 2024, and UAH 951,000 ($22,764) in 2025. The total increase is 127% over four years, and from 2024 to 2025 — only 4%.

In Poltava region, the cost rose from UAH 395,000 ($9,452) in 2021 to UAH 742,000 ($17,757) in 2024 and UAH 840,000 ($20,097) in 2025. This is +113% over four years and +13% over one year. 

"Overall, it can be said that demand for private houses in Ukraine remains, but regional specifics greatly influence price dynamics. The west and center are growth drivers, while the south and north are more stagnant markets," the study states.

EU housing prices rose by almost 6% over the year, while rental costs increased by 3.2%04.07.25, 14:48 • 2092 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyReal Estate
Lviv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv