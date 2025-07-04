EU housing prices rose by almost 6% over the year, while rental costs increased by 3.2%

$41.720.09
49.180.04
ukenru
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
10:29 AM • 10817 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 38652 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 111077 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 169224 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 157641 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 160729 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
July 3, 07:48 AM • 100372 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
July 3, 06:58 AM • 92762 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
July 3, 06:55 AM • 44854 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
July 3, 06:19 AM • 31081 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+31°
3m/s
32%
751mm
Popular news
As a result of Russian shelling of Kyiv, railway infrastructure was damaged - UkrzaliznytsiaJuly 4, 02:54 AM • 22909 views
Russian army withdrew its missile carriers from the Black SeaJuly 4, 03:36 AM • 9141 views
Over 1100 occupiers and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published Russia's combat lossesJuly 4, 04:50 AM • 60610 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68191 views
Attack on Kyiv: residential building at risk of collapse, fire and rescue unit damaged07:42 AM • 20399 views
Publications
"Internal interest": who in ARMA can lobby the company with Russian ties "Alakor City" in the competition for "Gulliver"July 3, 02:09 PM • 141632 views
A package with Santa and a pea can: how defendants in corruption cases hid bribesJuly 3, 01:33 PM • 147139 views
Liverpool confirms death of footballer Diogo Jota: how the football community reactedJuly 3, 01:08 PM • 140201 views
Mandate stronger than law: why Kuzminykh is still a deputy, despite crime and violationsJuly 3, 12:45 PM • 152563 views
Legalization of pornography: what do Kyiv residents think about the initiative - survey (video)July 3, 12:24 PM • 197469 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakup06:59 AM • 68449 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 130776 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 108238 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 111191 views
"The Bear" series renewed for a fifth seasonJuly 2, 12:56 PM • 113453 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

EU housing prices rose by almost 6% over the year, while rental costs increased by 3.2%

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

In the first quarter of 2025, housing prices in the European Union increased by 5.7%, and rental prices by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2024. Since 2010, housing prices in the EU have risen by 57.9%, and rental prices by 27.8%.

EU housing prices rose by almost 6% over the year, while rental costs increased by 3.2%

In the first quarter of the current year, housing prices in the European Union increased by 5.7%, and rent by 3.2%, compared to the same quarter of 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Eurostat.

Details

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, housing prices in the EU increased by 1.4%, and rent by 0.9%.

Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 57.9%, and rent by 27.8%.

While rent has steadily increased, housing prices have shown a more volatile trend, demonstrating a striking increase between the first quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2022, followed by a slight drop and stabilization, and then rising again from 2024.

Comparing the first quarter of 2025 with 2010, housing prices increased more than rent in 21 out of 26 EU countries for which data is available. Over the same period, housing prices more than tripled in Hungary (+260%) and Estonia (+238%), and doubled or more than doubled in 9 EU countries: Lithuania (+194%), Latvia (+154%), Czech Republic (+147%), Portugal (+130%), Bulgaria (+125%), Austria (+113%), Luxembourg and Poland (both +102%), and Slovakia (+100%). Italy was the only country where housing prices decreased (-4%).   

Over the same period, rent increased in 26 EU countries, with the largest increases recorded in Estonia (+220%), Lithuania (+184%), Hungary (+124%), and Ireland (+115%). Greece was the only country where rental prices decreased (-11%).

World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 20.06.25, 10:30 • 70307 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

EconomyOur people abroadReal Estate
Republic of Ireland
Latvia
Austria
European Union
Luxembourg
Lithuania
Czech Republic
Greece
Bulgaria
Italy
Portugal
Slovakia
Hungary
Estonia
Poland
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9