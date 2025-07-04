EU housing prices rose by almost 6% over the year, while rental costs increased by 3.2%

In the first quarter of the current year, housing prices in the European Union increased by 5.7%, and rent by 3.2%, compared to the same quarter of 2024. This was reported by UNN with reference to Eurostat.

Details

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, housing prices in the EU increased by 1.4%, and rent by 0.9%.

Between 2010 and the first quarter of 2025, housing prices in the EU increased by 57.9%, and rent by 27.8%.

While rent has steadily increased, housing prices have shown a more volatile trend, demonstrating a striking increase between the first quarter of 2015 and the third quarter of 2022, followed by a slight drop and stabilization, and then rising again from 2024.

Comparing the first quarter of 2025 with 2010, housing prices increased more than rent in 21 out of 26 EU countries for which data is available. Over the same period, housing prices more than tripled in Hungary (+260%) and Estonia (+238%), and doubled or more than doubled in 9 EU countries: Lithuania (+194%), Latvia (+154%), Czech Republic (+147%), Portugal (+130%), Bulgaria (+125%), Austria (+113%), Luxembourg and Poland (both +102%), and Slovakia (+100%). Italy was the only country where housing prices decreased (-4%).

Over the same period, rent increased in 26 EU countries, with the largest increases recorded in Estonia (+220%), Lithuania (+184%), Hungary (+124%), and Ireland (+115%). Greece was the only country where rental prices decreased (-11%).

World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU