Germany is ready to help Ukraine with urban planning and social housing reforms

The German government has expressed its readiness to assist Ukraine in implementing reforms in urban planning and housing policy, particularly in establishing a social housing system. This involves a rental housing model where properties remain community-owned and are leased to residents at a stable, below-market price. This was reported by the Ministry for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Vice Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister for Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Development Oleksiy Kuleba held an online meeting with the German Minister for Housing, Urban Development and Building, Verena Hubertz.

The focus of the meeting was to deepen cooperation in the field of housing and spatial planning with the German Government. The Ministry of Development is interested in strengthening German programs and initiatives in Ukraine that will contribute to the comprehensive reconstruction of cities and towns. - stated the ministry's post.

Currently, Ukraine uses the following tools for housing stock restoration: the eRecovery compensation mechanism for damaged or destroyed housing, capital restoration, and the social housing format (long-term preferential rent). Thanks to eRecovery, over 140,000 families have already received compensation for damaged or destroyed housing.

Housing is the foundation for people to return home, for communities to live, and for the economy to recover. Over 300,000 homes have been destroyed or damaged, 4.6 million are internally displaced persons, and reconstruction needs reach $80 billion. We already have the first results in housing recovery, and in 2026, we plan to scale up these efforts, including with the support of the German government. - emphasized Oleksiy Kuleba.

It is noted that a priority in housing recovery is accelerating the attraction of funds and urban planning procedures. The Ministry of Development initiated a pilot project for the spatial planning of destroyed and new settlements, which interested the German side.

In addition, the German Government is ready to provide support in developing urban planning and housing policy reforms, especially in creating a social housing system. This involves a rental model where housing remains community-owned and is leased at a fixed and below-market price. - reports the Ministry of Development.

The parties also discussed preparations for signing a Memorandum of Cooperation in the areas of housing, urban planning, architecture, and landscaping.

