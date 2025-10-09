Germany cancels accelerated citizenship for foreigners

The lower house of the German parliament, the Bundestag, has decided to abolish the simplified procedure for obtaining citizenship for foreigners. From now on, to obtain a German passport under the condition of a high level of integration, one must live in the country for at least five years instead of three. This is reported by the publication Zeit, as reported by UNN.

Details

On Wednesday, 450 Bundestag deputies voted to abolish the so-called "turbo-naturalization" - a procedure that allowed certain foreigners to obtain German citizenship after only three years of residence in the country.

From now on, even for individuals with outstanding integration achievements, this period has been extended to five years.

The decision was made by the current government, formed by the conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the Social Democratic Party, which agreed to abolish the simplified procedure introduced just over a year ago.

A German passport should be available as a recognition of successful integration, not as an incentive for illegal migration - said German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt during the final debate in the Bundestag.

At the same time, as DPA reported in June, "turbo-naturalization" was applied in only a few hundred cases across Germany.

Recall

In Germany, more than 290,000 people received citizenship, including 83,000 Syrians and 13,000 Russians, which is six times more than last year. The government eased citizenship law to attract workers.

