Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4020 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution, developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which defines the criteria for foreign states for simplified acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship. This will allow ethnic Ukrainians abroad to acquire Ukrainian citizenship while retaining their foreign one.

Which countries does Ukraine plan to introduce multiple citizenship with: the government has defined criteria

The Cabinet of Ministers adopted a resolution, developed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which defines the criteria for foreign states with which a simplified procedure for acquiring Ukrainian citizenship can be introduced. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha.

Details

As stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiha, the key target audience of these innovations is Ukrainian communities around the world.

The introduction of multiple citizenship will allow those ethnic Ukrainians who are citizens of foreign states to acquire Ukrainian citizenship while retaining their foreign citizenship. Ukrainians abroad of all generations know how long-awaited this step is. Many of them have been waiting for it for years.

- Sybiha noted.

He emphasized that this potentially means an increase in the number of Ukrainian citizens - because hundreds of thousands of ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants will be able to restore legal ties with their Homeland.

So, today we have defined the criteria for states with which it will be possible to simplify the acquisition of Ukrainian citizenship, introducing the institution of multiple citizenship. Priority will be given to those countries that are among Ukraine's closest and most reliable allies.

- added the minister.

Criteria to be considered:

  • G7 membership;
    • EU membership;
      • application of sanctions against Russia for aggression against Ukraine;
        • support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity;
          • position during voting in international organizations;
            • existence of strategic or other types of partnership relations;
              • level and prospects of bilateral relations;
                • financial support for Ukraine;
                  • other criteria that may have a significant impact on ensuring Ukraine's national interests in the field of foreign and domestic policy.

                    Anticipating the question - the list of specific foreign states will be determined separately. The resolution defines the procedure for its formation and approval of such foreign states by the Cabinet of Ministers. Today, the main thing is that we have clearly regulated a single approach and a single list of criteria. This is a statesmanlike approach that correctly combines the preservation of the unity of the world's Ukrainians and the strategic priorities of Ukraine's national security.

                    - emphasized the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

                    Recall

                    The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in general the law on the introduction of the institution of multiple citizenship in Ukraine. 243 people's deputies voted "for".

                    Pavlo Bashynskyi

