04:00 PM
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekends
Exclusive
12:05 PM
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
September 19, 08:43 AM
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Not just yogurt: top recipes to help maintain calcium levels in the body
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
Exclusive
12:05 PM
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
Exclusive
11:23 AM
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM
A legislative "shield" for defense companies or a practical failure due to one wrong decision?September 18, 11:39 AM • 59073 views
Not only regions with million-plus cities: where in Ukraine is housing most actively bought?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

In August 2025, the highest demand for apartments was recorded in the western regions, while houses were most actively bought in the central regions. Chernivtsi, Volyn, and Zhytomyr regions lead in the number of responses to apartment sale advertisements.

Not only regions with million-plus cities: where in Ukraine is housing most actively bought?

In August 2025, the highest demand for apartment purchases, based on the number of responses per advertisement, was observed in the western and central regions. At the same time, houses are most actively bought in the central regions, and apartments in the western ones, UNN writes with reference to OLX data.

In which regions is there high demand for apartment purchases?

In August 2025, high demand for real estate purchases was recorded in various regions, including not only regions with million-plus cities, but also Chernivtsi, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and others.

- analysts note.

At the same time, according to their information, last month the largest number of responses per 1 advertisement for the sale of apartments was observed in Chernivtsi, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions. 

Thus, in Chernivtsi region, there were about 15 responses per 1 advertisement. For comparison: in August 2024, in Chernivtsi region, this indicator was 11 responses per 1 advertisement. 

On average, 11 responses per 1 advertisement for the sale of apartments were recorded in Volyn and Zhytomyr regions. In fourth place in terms of demand are Lviv and Cherkasy regions - approximately 10 responses per 1 advertisement. 

In Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions in August 2025, about 8 responses per advertisement were recorded. As for Kyiv and Odesa regions, in August 2025, an average of 3 responses per 1 advertisement was recorded. Experts attribute this to the larger number of advertisements in general. The demand was at the same level in these regions in August 2024 as well.

Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market

Where in Ukraine is there high demand for house purchases?

As for houses, the most responses per 1 advertisement for purchase offers were observed in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions. 

Thus, in Cherkasy region, about 12 responses per advertisement for sale on the platform were recorded. In second place is Kirovohrad region: 10 responses per 1 advertisement, in third place is Poltava: 9 responses per 1 advertisement.

In Volyn, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernivtsi, and Mykolaiv regions, demand in August 2025 was recorded within 6-7 responses per 1 advertisement.

In August 2025, high demand for housing purchases was recorded in the western and central regions. In particular, the most responses per 1 advertisement for apartment sales were observed mainly in Western Ukraine, while for 1 advertisement for house purchases - in the central regions.

- analysts summarized.

Realtors want to be banned from taking commission without client's request: petition collected 25,000 signatures

Alona Utkina

Real Estate
Chernivtsi Oblast
Lviv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Mykolaiv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Cherkasy Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Poltava Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine