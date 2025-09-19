Not only regions with million-plus cities: where in Ukraine is housing most actively bought?

In August 2025, the highest demand for apartment purchases, based on the number of responses per advertisement, was observed in the western and central regions. At the same time, houses are most actively bought in the central regions, and apartments in the western ones, UNN writes with reference to OLX data.

In which regions is there high demand for apartment purchases?

In August 2025, high demand for real estate purchases was recorded in various regions, including not only regions with million-plus cities, but also Chernivtsi, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and others. - analysts note.

At the same time, according to their information, last month the largest number of responses per 1 advertisement for the sale of apartments was observed in Chernivtsi, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Lviv, and Cherkasy regions.

Thus, in Chernivtsi region, there were about 15 responses per 1 advertisement. For comparison: in August 2024, in Chernivtsi region, this indicator was 11 responses per 1 advertisement.

On average, 11 responses per 1 advertisement for the sale of apartments were recorded in Volyn and Zhytomyr regions. In fourth place in terms of demand are Lviv and Cherkasy regions - approximately 10 responses per 1 advertisement.

In Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions in August 2025, about 8 responses per advertisement were recorded. As for Kyiv and Odesa regions, in August 2025, an average of 3 responses per 1 advertisement was recorded. Experts attribute this to the larger number of advertisements in general. The demand was at the same level in these regions in August 2024 as well.

Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market

Where in Ukraine is there high demand for house purchases?

As for houses, the most responses per 1 advertisement for purchase offers were observed in Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.

Thus, in Cherkasy region, about 12 responses per advertisement for sale on the platform were recorded. In second place is Kirovohrad region: 10 responses per 1 advertisement, in third place is Poltava: 9 responses per 1 advertisement.

In Volyn, Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Chernivtsi, and Mykolaiv regions, demand in August 2025 was recorded within 6-7 responses per 1 advertisement.

In August 2025, high demand for housing purchases was recorded in the western and central regions. In particular, the most responses per 1 advertisement for apartment sales were observed mainly in Western Ukraine, while for 1 advertisement for house purchases - in the central regions. - analysts summarized.

Realtors want to be banned from taking commission without client's request: petition collected 25,000 signatures