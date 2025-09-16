$41.280.03
Realtors want to be banned from taking commission without client's request: petition collected 25,000 signatures

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

A petition has appeared in Ukraine calling for a ban on realtors charging commission without a direct client request. The document also proposes mandatory registration of realtors and certification of specialists.

Realtors want to be banned from taking commission without client's request: petition collected 25,000 signatures

A petition has appeared in Ukraine calling for a ban on realtors charging commissions without a direct client request. The initiative has already gathered over 25,000 signatures. The document also proposes introducing mandatory registration of realtors and certification of specialists, writes UNN.

Details

As stated by the author Yulia Vizyonok and the initiators - the team of a commission-free housing search service, there is currently no clear legal regulation of the activities of realtors and intermediaries in the real estate market in Ukraine.

According to them, this leads to widespread abuses by unofficial realtors who evade taxes. In addition, consumers are deprived of protection due to the large-scale shadow market.

Against this background, among the main proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers are:

  • mandatory registration of realtors as individual entrepreneurs or legal entities;
    • introduction of minimum qualification standards and certification for specialists;
      • conclusion of a written agreement or provision of other confirmation of cooperation with the client;
        • prohibition of charging a commission without an actual client's request;
          • administrative responsibility for violating these rules.

            Alona Utkina

