Exclusive
04:05 PM • 4436 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
01:59 PM • 16919 views
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 38263 views
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked carPhotoVideo
August 30, 11:04 AM • 53310 views
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
Exclusive
August 30, 10:36 AM • 72562 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Exclusive
August 30, 09:58 AM • 209989 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
August 30, 09:24 AM • 95421 views
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Exclusive
August 30, 09:15 AM • 78403 views
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Exclusive
August 29, 02:32 PM • 95453 views
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
August 29, 12:28 PM • 291198 views
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Ministry of Social Policy launches new mechanisms to support internally displaced persons with limited mobility: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The state allocates UAH 1 billion for housing for IDPs. The new service will provide medical and social support to vulnerable groups of the population.

Ministry of Social Policy launches new mechanisms to support internally displaced persons with limited mobility: what is known

Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Tetiana Kyriienko emphasized that the state is simultaneously working to improve living conditions for people with limited mobility. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, writes UNN.

Details

She emphasized that two important mechanisms have already been prepared, including: a subvention of UAH 1 billion for the creation, re-equipment or repair of temporary housing and a new service for the accommodation of internally displaced persons with limited mobility.

"What is important is that we are adding a medical component to the supported living service. Evacuated citizens in the transit center will be able to undergo a medical examination, and if there are indications, the person will be moved to a medical facility to stabilize their condition. For 30 days, the displaced person receives medical, psychological, and social support. If after this period there is still a need for the person to be assisted with accommodation, we offer to use the service of accommodation for people with limited mobility, where the provider not only provides housing but also helps with household management and integration into the community. This service provides for co-financing from the state budget and community budgets," Tetiana Kyriienko shared.

Recall

Ukraine and Switzerland are starting the implementation of 12 infrastructure, social, and humanitarian projects. Funding totaling over 93 million Swiss francs is provided within the framework of an intergovernmental agreement.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyReal Estate