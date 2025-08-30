Ministry of Social Policy launches new mechanisms to support internally displaced persons with limited mobility: what is known

Deputy Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity Tetiana Kyriienko emphasized that the state is simultaneously working to improve living conditions for people with limited mobility. This was reported by the Ministry of Social Policy, writes UNN.

Details

She emphasized that two important mechanisms have already been prepared, including: a subvention of UAH 1 billion for the creation, re-equipment or repair of temporary housing and a new service for the accommodation of internally displaced persons with limited mobility.

"What is important is that we are adding a medical component to the supported living service. Evacuated citizens in the transit center will be able to undergo a medical examination, and if there are indications, the person will be moved to a medical facility to stabilize their condition. For 30 days, the displaced person receives medical, psychological, and social support. If after this period there is still a need for the person to be assisted with accommodation, we offer to use the service of accommodation for people with limited mobility, where the provider not only provides housing but also helps with household management and integration into the community. This service provides for co-financing from the state budget and community budgets," Tetiana Kyriienko shared.

