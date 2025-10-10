China's real estate market expects fifth year of decline: S&P says situation worse than expected

$41.400.09
48.140.04
ukenru
10:53 AM • 6610 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo
09:44 AM • 14516 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?
09:38 AM • 10430 views
Emergency blackouts have already been canceled in three cities, power restored to 270,000 Kyiv residents - Ministry of Energy
09:08 AM • 11199 views
Not Trump: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado received the 2025 Nobel Peace PrizePhoto
07:24 AM • 13889 views
405 out of 465 Russian drones and 15 out of 32 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized over Ukraine overnight
October 10, 03:50 AM • 15913 views
US Senate approves 2026 defense budget: Ukraine to receive $500 million in aid – Media
October 10, 12:08 AM • 24443 views
Russians massively attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure - Ministry of Energy
October 9, 07:48 PM • 44729 views
Russia and Ukraine will soon sit down at the negotiating table - Trump
October 9, 05:32 PM • 35402 views
Restoration of external power supply to Zaporizhzhia NPP has begun - IAEA
October 9, 02:03 PM • 41878 views
180.8 sq km of Donetsk region liberated: Syrskyi on the progress of the Dobropillia counteroffensive
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
2.9m/s
94%
745mm
Popular news
All of Ukraine is under missile threat: Russians have launched a MiG-31K, Kinzhal launches recordedOctober 10, 02:01 AM • 13182 views
Destruction and casualties: Fedorov showed the consequences of the night attack on ZaporizhzhiaPhotoVideoOctober 10, 02:12 AM • 24456 views
240-million-year-old "dragon" fossil found in ChinaOctober 10, 04:30 AM • 11390 views
Russian night attack left up to 28,000 families without electricity in Kyiv region: consequences shownPhotoVideoOctober 10, 05:21 AM • 12715 views
Emergency blackouts after Russian attack in Kyiv and 9 regions - Ukrenergo06:38 AM • 18922 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: where to watch the Iceland vs. Ukraine match, who is the favoritePhotoVideo10:53 AM • 6610 views
Which European countries have spotted suspicious drones in their airspace: will they be shot down?09:44 AM • 14516 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 70261 views
The virus is coming – prices are biting. How the pharmacy rule of “cheapest analogue” saves your walletOctober 9, 09:40 AM • 77491 views
"The bill will be hidden": what will happen to the law on fines for officials for failing to appear at a summons to the Rada after Zelenskyy's veto
Exclusive
October 9, 09:10 AM • 71648 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Radosław Sikorski
Alexander Stubb
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Kharkiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie11:09 AM • 2432 views
Meghan Markle in a black suit impressed with a rare red carpet appearance with Prince HarryVideo10:04 AM • 7590 views
84-year-old billionaire Martha Stewart wowed the internet with a new look and responded to hatersPhoto09:18 AM • 8854 views
Caesar Salad: top incredibly delicious and original recipesPhotoOctober 9, 12:21 PM • 70261 views
Netflix makes games available on TVsOctober 9, 06:39 AM • 30659 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Audi Q5
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

China's real estate market expects fifth year of decline: S&P says situation worse than expected

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

According to a report by S&P Global Ratings, China's real estate market is facing a fifth year of decline, with new home sales projected to fall by 8% in 2025. This is a sharper decline than previously expected and postpones hopes for a market recovery.

China's real estate market expects fifth year of decline: S&P says situation worse than expected

China's real estate market is expected to decline more sharply than anticipated in 2025, extending the industry's downturn for a fifth consecutive year and delaying hopes for a market recovery, according to an S&P Global Ratings report published Thursday evening, writes UNN with reference to CNBC.

Details

Analysts predict that new home sales in the country will fall by 8% compared to last year, totaling between 8.8 and 9 trillion yuan (1.23 to 1.26 trillion dollars).

This is a much sharper decline than the 3% drop that the major rating agency predicted in May. At that time, analysts expected that the trade war and other external uncertainties would push China to strengthen support for the real estate sector, said Edward Chan, director of corporate ratings at S&P Global Ratings.

The main reason for the weaker forecast is that "homebuyer sentiment is still quite volatile," Chan said. Therefore, the government will need to continue supporting the sector and demand assistance in restoring homebuyer confidence.

In September 2024, Beijing called for efforts to "stop" the real estate market downturn. However, after a series of new measures were adopted last year, the political momentum for increased support seems to have slowed, the publication writes.

S&P notes that China's five-year mortgage rate – a benchmark for most mortgages – has fallen by only 10 basis points this year, compared to a 60 basis point drop in 2024. This indicates that Beijing is not easing policy as aggressively as before, despite the real estate market downturn.

In August, China's three largest cities eased home purchase restrictions to allow buyers to own multiple properties, but, as S&P notes, this measure mainly affected properties in less attractive city outskirts.

"If demand can be stabilized first in higher-tier cities, especially in first-tier [largest] cities, it will likely help make the trajectory of demand recovery more sustainable," Chan said.

For now, hopes of bottoming out in China's real estate sector look even more elusive, the publication notes.

S&P forecasts sales this year to be no more than 9 trillion yuan, and China's real estate market to halve in four years from 18.2 trillion yuan in 2021. The rating agency expects sales to fall by another 6-7% in 2026, with new home prices declining by 1.5-2.5%.

In past decades, homebuyers in China typically purchased apartments before construction was completed. But due to financial difficulties, developers faced financial difficulties, construction was delayed, which undermined consumer confidence. This prompted Beijing last year to announce a "white list" for financing approved unfinished projects.

According to S&P, as of August, the volume of completed but unsold housing increased to 762 million square meters compared to 753 million square meters in December 2024.

"The government is making a lot of effort to convince people that getting apartments is not a problem now," Chan said. "The problem is that overall demand in the country as a whole seems weaker than we expected."

He expects the government to intervene further, albeit gradually, when market weakness arises.

In August, some home purchase restrictions were eased, and Chinese Premier Li Qiang loudly stated that the issue of the real estate market downturn remains unresolved, indicating the need for additional support.

The following month, sales of China's 100 largest developers increased by 0.4% year-on-year, S&P reported, citing industry data.

The report states that as developers strive to survive, "the end result may be a shrinking market, but a healthier and more sustainable sector."

China's real estate sector is experiencing a prolonged downturn, with population decline exacerbating the situation - report21.06.25, 20:36 • 10098 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldReal Estate
Li Qiang
Beijing
China