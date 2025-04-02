An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in Mariupol: about 700 chickens infected
Kyiv • UNN
An outbreak of avian influenza has been recorded in occupied Mariupol, the virus was detected in chickens from the private sector. According to the occupation authorities, about 700 chickens are infected.
This is reported by the Mariupol City Council in Telegram, writes UNN.
According to Eduard Kvashuk, "head of the department of organization of antiepizootic measures and therapeutic work of the city veterinary clinic", about 700 cases of chicken infection have been recorded in the city.
In particular, according to local media, the virus was found in chickens kept in the private sector of the city. In addition, not only birds are susceptible to avian influenza, this virus can affect pigs, cats, dogs and humans.
Let us remind
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published a study, the results of which indicate that the virus can spread silently among animals and humans, and surveillance systems are missing cases of infection - both of these concerns have long existed among experts in the field of health care.