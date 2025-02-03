WHO head calls on world leaders to put pressure on Washington over Trump's decision to withdraw from the agency

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, called on world leaders to put pressure on Washington to reverse President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the UN health agency.

This was reported by Independent, UNN.

Last week, officials at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were instructed to immediately cease cooperation with the WHO.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the budget meeting that the agency continues to provide American scientists with some data, but it is not known what exactly .

We continue to give them information because they need it. We would be grateful if you could keep up the pressure and ask them to reconsider their decision - Tedros said, urging member states to contact U.S. officials.

Tedros refuted three of Trump's stated reasons for leaving the agency in an executive order signed on January 20, the first day Trump returned to office. In the decree, the president said that the WHO had mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic that began in China, failed to implement necessary reforms, and that US membership required “unfairly burdensome payments.

Tedros said that in January 2020, the WHO warned the world about the potential danger of the coronavirus and has since implemented dozens of reforms, including efforts to expand its donor base.

The United States has officially notified the UN of its withdrawal from the WHO, which will take place on January 22, 2026. Trump accused the organization of mismanaging the pandemic, which threatens to lose 18% of WHO funding.