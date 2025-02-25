New research findings refute a claim that has gained popularity on social media and among anti-vaccination groups.

Reported by UNN with reference to JAMA Network Open and the American Center for Disease Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of long-term COVID by 57-73% in children and adolescents. This is stated by scientists based on the results of a study that compared how often vaccinated and unvaccinated children developed symptoms of long-term COVID.

HelpHelp

Infection with the SARS-2 coronavirus is less dangerous for children (without pre-existing conditions) than for the elderly and very elderly. However, even young people sometimes experience post-acute symptoms after the infection has subsided, i.e. symptoms that doctors classify as long-standing Covid.

How the study was conducted and what it showed

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recruited 622 girls and boys, in ages 5 to 17, for a long-term study. Between July 2021 and September 2022, they had at least one diagnosis of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR test.

The children were then followed up regularly until May 2023. Twenty-eight children developed temporary symptoms of Longevity after the primary infection subsided, while the rest did not.

Confidence in vaccination is growing: 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination

Experts note that even mild cases can lead to long-term COVID, according to the authors of the first study.

Long-term COVID will affect up to 3% of children infected with SARS-CoV-2. This percentage will have symptoms that continue or develop four or more weeks after the initial phase of infection.

As tens of millions of children become infected with the pandemic virus, a large number of them are at risk of falling ill.

In their study , the researchers differentiated children depending on whether they had been vaccinated.

Vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of developing at least one symptom of long-term covid by 57 percent. In the presence of two or more symptoms, the risk was even lower by 73 percent. - informs CDC.

Our findings suggest that children should be aware of current COVID-19 vaccination recommendations, as vaccination not only protects against severe COVID-19 disease, but also protects against [long-term COVID-19] - the authors conclude.

COVID vaccinations do not cause sudden death

Another important study published in the JAMA Network provided more evidence that annual vaccinations are not associated with sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death in young athletes, a claim that gained traction on social media and among anti-vaccine groups during the acute phase of the pandemic.

Trump cancels mandatory COVID vaccination in US schools

While previous analyses have failed to find a link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac death, the new study took a broader approach. The study, led by researchers from the University of Washington, examined whether the number of sudden cardiac arrests (SCAs) and sudden cardiac deaths (SCDs) among young athletes changed during the pandemic (2020-2022).

Scientists have collected medical records and autopsy reports on the cadavers of athletes at the youth, middle school, high school, club, college or professional levels.

There were 387 cases in total, with no statistically significant difference in the number of cases in the years before the pandemic (203) compared to the number of cases during the pandemic (184).

This cohort study did not find an increase in SCA/SCD in young athletes competing in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports claiming otherwise overestimate the cardiovascular risk of COVID-19 infection, vaccination, and myocarditis - the authors conclude.

Covid reminds of itself: government approves decision on specialized hospitals during quarantine