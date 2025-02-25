Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

ukenru
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 23404 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 43172 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 84547 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 50328 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110973 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 97805 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112106 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116603 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 149333 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115124 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 92365 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 49183 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105960 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 60422 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 44544 views
Publications
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 84435 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110956 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 149326 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 140229 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172719 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 18547 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 44544 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132816 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134704 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163153 views
Actual
Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

Vaccination reduces risk of long-term Covid in children and does not cause sudden death - report

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26603 views

Vaccination reduces the risk of long-term COVID in children by 57-73%. The study also refutes the link between vaccines and sudden cardiac death in young athletes.

New research findings refute a claim that has gained popularity on social media and among anti-vaccination groups.

Reported by UNN with reference to JAMA Network Open and the American Center for Disease Prevention (CDC).

COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of long-term COVID by 57-73% in children and adolescents. This is stated by scientists based on the results of a study that compared how often vaccinated and unvaccinated children developed symptoms of long-term COVID.

HelpHelp

Infection with the SARS-2 coronavirus is less dangerous for children (without pre-existing conditions) than for the elderly and very elderly. However, even young people sometimes experience post-acute symptoms after the infection has subsided, i.e. symptoms that doctors classify as long-standing Covid.

How the study was conducted and what it showed

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recruited 622 girls and boys, in ages 5 to 17, for a long-term study. Between July 2021 and September 2022, they had at least one diagnosis of Covid-19 confirmed by PCR test.

The children were then followed up regularly until May 2023. Twenty-eight children developed temporary symptoms of Longevity after the primary infection subsided, while the rest did not.

Confidence in vaccination is growing: 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination14.02.25, 18:26 • 28432 views

Experts note that even mild cases can lead to long-term COVID, according to the authors of the first study.

Long-term COVID will affect up to 3% of children infected with SARS-CoV-2. This percentage will have symptoms that continue or develop four or more weeks after the initial phase of infection.

As tens of millions of children become infected with the pandemic virus, a large number of them are at risk of falling ill.

In their study , the researchers differentiated children depending on whether they had been vaccinated.

Vaccination has been shown to reduce the risk of developing at least one symptom of long-term covid by 57 percent. In the presence of two or more symptoms, the risk was even lower by 73 percent.

- informs CDC.

Our findings suggest that children should be aware of current COVID-19 vaccination recommendations, as vaccination not only protects against severe COVID-19 disease, but also protects against [long-term COVID-19]

- the authors conclude.

COVID vaccinations do not cause sudden death

Another important study published in the JAMA Network provided more evidence that annual vaccinations are not associated with sudden cardiac arrest or sudden cardiac death in young athletes, a claim that gained traction on social media and among anti-vaccine groups during the acute phase of the pandemic.

Trump cancels mandatory COVID vaccination in US schools15.02.25, 08:36 • 36791 view

While previous analyses have failed to find a link between COVID-19 vaccines and sudden cardiac death, the new study took a broader approach. The study, led by researchers from the University of Washington, examined whether the number of sudden cardiac arrests (SCAs) and sudden cardiac deaths (SCDs) among young athletes changed during the pandemic (2020-2022).

Scientists have collected medical records and autopsy reports on the cadavers of athletes at the youth, middle school, high school, club, college or professional levels.

There were 387 cases in total, with no statistically significant difference in the number of cases in the years before the pandemic (203) compared to the number of cases during the pandemic (184).

This cohort study did not find an increase in SCA/SCD in young athletes competing in the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic. Reports claiming otherwise overestimate the cardiovascular risk of COVID-19 infection, vaccination, and myocarditis

- the authors conclude.

Covid reminds of itself: government approves decision on specialized hospitals during quarantine13.08.24, 12:54 • 19490 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising