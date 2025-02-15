Trump cancels mandatory COVID vaccination in US schools
Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination in federally funded schools and colleges. The White House explains this by the need to ensure equal access to education.
Trump has banned mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in schools and colleges. This was reported by the Official Rapid Response Channel of the Trump White House on 47 in X, UNN reports.
Details
US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order prohibiting the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. The White House said that mandatory immunization could limit access to education.
Promises made, promises kept
Trump's vaccination policy has gained even more attention since the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health. This is another step in the Trump administration's efforts to eliminate vaccination requirements.
Recall
Earlier, the United States lifted restrictions on immigrants applying for green cards and reinstated military personnel dismissed for refusing vaccinations.