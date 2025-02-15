Trump cancels mandatory COVID vaccination in US schools

ukenru
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 18713 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 59893 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 83827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 108586 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 82573 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 119341 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101493 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113123 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116764 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 154626 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 96537 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 64745 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 34218 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96201 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56983 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 108586 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 119341 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 154626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 145147 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 177422 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 56989 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 96211 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134667 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136571 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164765 views
Trump cancels mandatory COVID vaccination in US schools

Trump cancels mandatory COVID vaccination in US schools

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 36795 views

Donald Trump has signed an executive order banning the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination in federally funded schools and colleges. The White House explains this by the need to ensure equal access to education.

Trump has banned mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in schools and colleges. This was reported by the Official Rapid Response Channel of the Trump White House on 47 in X, UNN reports.

Details

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order prohibiting the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. The White House said that mandatory immunization could limit access to education. 

Promises made, promises kept

- the statement said.

Trump's vaccination policy has gained even more attention since the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health. This is another step in the Trump administration's efforts to eliminate vaccination requirements.

Recall

Earlier, the United States lifted restrictions on immigrants applying for green cards and reinstated military personnel dismissed for refusing vaccinations. 

02.05.23, 18:26 • 1075942 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

COVID-19News of the World
white-houseWhite House
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States

Contact us about advertising