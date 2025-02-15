Trump has banned mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 in schools and colleges. This was reported by the Official Rapid Response Channel of the Trump White House on 47 in X, UNN reports.

Details

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order prohibiting the requirement of COVID-19 vaccination in educational institutions that receive federal funding. The White House said that mandatory immunization could limit access to education.

Promises made, promises kept - the statement said.

Trump's vaccination policy has gained even more attention since the appointment of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health. This is another step in the Trump administration's efforts to eliminate vaccination requirements.

Recall

Earlier, the United States lifted restrictions on immigrants applying for green cards and reinstated military personnel dismissed for refusing vaccinations.