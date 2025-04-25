$41.690.02
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

russia has always sought to destroy US leadership and economy - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 300 views

The President of Ukraine stated that russia has always sought to destroy the US as a leader and its economy. He emphasized that after Ukraine, russia will go to the US.

russia has always sought to destroy US leadership and economy - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he is grateful to the United States for its desire to stop the war, but stressed that Americans should understand that Russia has always wanted and wants to destroy the United States as a leader. Zelenskyy said this during an interview with American journalist Ben Shapiro, UNN reports.

The US is looking for an approach to the Russians. I am grateful to them for their desire to stop (the war - ed.), but I want to be clearly understood: the Russians have always wanted and want the destruction of the US as a leader, the destruction of the American economy. Believe us, we were born in the USSR. This is the policy of the USSR. This is the policy that Putin is now returning...

- Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Russia wants to influence European states that were former parts of the USSR.

Look, after that he will go to the USA, because it cannot be otherwise. Because you, the United States, are the enemy for the Russians. Iran is completely with them. Iran also wants the destruction of the United States, just like North Korea. As they all say, they are fighting against the United States on the territory of Ukraine. And they have grounds for that. They are thus hiding the weakness of their army, because they are not able to destroy us completely. We are now talking in the center of Kyiv, in the center of Europe. This is a fact 

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall

Zelenskyy stated that Putin's actions resemble the Nazi regime, especially given the atrocities of the Russians at the beginning of the invasion. He stressed that Putin's crimes have been recognized by the International Criminal Court.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
