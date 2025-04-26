A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved

The European Union has officially launched the FMBTech (Technologies for Existing and Future Main Battle Tanks) project. The initiative is to modernize main battle tanks (MBTs) to meet the requirements of modern hybrid warfare. The project involves 26 organizations from 13 EU countries and Norway. The total budget of FMBTech is 19 million euros. This is reported by Thales, which coordinates the project, reports UNN.

FMBTech brings together 26 participants from 13 EU countries and Norway. Funding is provided by the European Commission within the European Defence Fund (EDF) and contributions from the consortium members. The total project budget is EUR 19 million.

Over three years, project participants will develop modular and adaptive solutions to ensure readiness for action in a variety of complex combat conditions. FMBTech aims to create manoeuvrable, intelligent and interoperable tanks that can overcome the limitations of outdated equipment fleets in EU countries and Norway.

FMBTech puts the EU at the forefront of advanced defence technologies, strengthening military innovation and cooperation in European defence. The project will increase the efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness of both existing and future MBTs, ensuring that they remain key assets on the battlefield, while narrowing the gap with emerging 5th generation capabilities - the company said in a statement.

Among the project participants:

France: Thales Six GTS, Arquus, Hensoldt France, MBDA France, KNDS France, Safran Electronics & Defense.

Italy: CY4GATE, Politecnico di Milano, Thales Italia.

Germany: Scertas.

Spain: GMV Aerospace and Defence.

Belgium: C&V Consulting.

Finland: Environics, Savox Communications, VTT.

Greece: Eight Bells Hellas.

Slovenia: Guardiaris.

Slovakia: MSM Land Systems.

Poland: Obrum, Wojskowa Akademia Techniczna, Wojskowy Instytut Techniki Pancernej i Samochodowej.

Czech Republic: Vojenský Výzkumný Ústav.

Cyprus: Skyld Security, Vetronics Research Centre.

Ireland: ISD Aerospace.

Norway: Sopra Steria.

