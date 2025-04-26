A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved

$41.690.02
47.420.13
ukenru
Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky
07:37 PM • 6418 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

07:10 PM • 14373 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

April 25, 04:43 PM • 15787 views

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 28813 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 40317 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48986 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 09:10 AM • 37107 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 39785 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 81113 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 58029 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+12°
4.7m/s
82%
747 mm
Popular news

Putin's meeting with US special envoy Witkoff lasted more than two hours

April 25, 02:40 PM • 5560 views

Archaeologists have excavated an elite female tomb on the coast of Peru that is five thousand years old.

April 25, 02:57 PM • 10814 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 12194 views

A fire broke out in the Lavina Mall shopping center in the capital: visitors were evacuated

April 25, 04:19 PM • 8158 views

Listened to Russian music on the Day of Mourning: a 28-year-old woman was brought to justice in Kyiv

06:01 PM • 6472 views
Publications

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 48980 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 81110 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 134013 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 298271 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 187717 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 12208 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 50718 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 42652 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 49571 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 80534 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The FMBTech project with a budget of 19 million euros has officially started in the EU, bringing together 26 organizations from 13 countries to modernize tanks for modern combat conditions. The project aims to create maneuverable and intelligent tanks.

A large-scale tank modernization project has started in the EU: 26 participants from 14 countries are involved

The European Union has officially launched the FMBTech (Technologies for Existing and Future Main Battle Tanks) project. The initiative is to modernize main battle tanks (MBTs) to meet the requirements of modern hybrid warfare. The project involves 26 organizations from 13 EU countries and Norway. The total budget of FMBTech is 19 million euros. This is reported by Thales, which coordinates the project, reports UNN.

Details

FMBTech brings together 26 participants from 13 EU countries and Norway. Funding is provided by the European Commission within the European Defence Fund (EDF) and contributions from the consortium members. The total project budget is EUR 19 million.

Over three years, project participants will develop modular and adaptive solutions to ensure readiness for action in a variety of complex combat conditions. FMBTech aims to create manoeuvrable, intelligent and interoperable tanks that can overcome the limitations of outdated equipment fleets in EU countries and Norway.

FMBTech puts the EU at the forefront of advanced defence technologies, strengthening military innovation and cooperation in European defence. The project will increase the efficiency, safety and cost-effectiveness of both existing and future MBTs, ensuring that they remain key assets on the battlefield, while narrowing the gap with emerging 5th generation capabilities

- the company said in a statement.

Among the project participants: 

France: Thales Six GTS, Arquus, Hensoldt France, MBDA France, KNDS France, Safran Electronics & Defense.

Italy: CY4GATE, Politecnico di Milano, Thales Italia.

Germany: Scertas.

Spain: GMV Aerospace and Defence.

Belgium: C&V Consulting.

Finland: Environics, Savox Communications, VTT.

Greece: Eight Bells Hellas.

Slovenia: Guardiaris.

Slovakia: MSM Land Systems.

Poland: Obrum, Wojskowa Akademia Techniczna, Wojskowy Instytut Techniki Pancernej i Samochodowej.

Czech Republic: Vojenský Výzkumný Ústav.

Cyprus: Skyld Security, Vetronics Research Centre.

Ireland: ISD Aerospace.

Norway: Sopra Steria.

Supplement

FMBTech is a European consortium of 26 participating organisations: 8 SMEs and 7 research and technology organisations from 13 EU Member States and Norway.

The FMBTech project was selected by the European Commission for funding under the European Defence Fund (EDF) in 2023. The total budget of the project is EUR 19 million.

Recall

EU finance ministers are discussing the creation of a European Defence Mechanism (EDM) for the joint procurement of weapons. Countries outside the EU, such as Ukraine, will be able to join the fund.

Ukraine is rapidly ramping up production of key weapons in the war with Russia - WP20.04.25, 01:39 • 17380 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarNews of the WorldTechnologies
European Defence Fund
European Commission
European Union
Finland
Slovenia
Ireland
France
Belgium
Norway
Czech Republic
Greece
Italy
Spain
Germany
Slovakia
Ukraine
Cyprus
Poland
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,865.10
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,795.50