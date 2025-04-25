Trump allowed a meeting with Zelensky at the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican

U.S. President Donald Trump, heading to the Vatican to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, said he would "possibly" meet there with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports, citing CNN.

Details

According to the publication, Trump and Zelenskyy will be seated separately at tomorrow's funeral, as the Vatican will follow protocol whereby delegations are arranged in French alphabetical order, not English.

If they were seated in alphabetical order in English, the Ukrainian delegation would be seated very close to the delegation of the United States of America, as both countries begin with the letter U. However, in French, the United States is called États-Unis, so the American delegation could be seated next to officials from Estonia and Eswatini.

Zelenskyy may not go to the funeral of the Pope: who will represent Ukraine

The publication recalls that Trump and Zelenskyy have not met in person since the tense meeting in the Oval Office in February, where the U.S. leader and Vice President J.D. Vance criticized the Ukrainian leader for not showing sufficient gratitude for America's support in his country's fight against Russia.

Zelenskyy said he is ready to meet with Trump on the sidelines of the funeral.

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held