Confidence in vaccination is growing: 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 1594 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 45420 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 70278 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 104997 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 73283 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 116872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100935 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113052 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116703 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 152960 views

sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 109706 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 84846 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 51737 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79479 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38072 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 104974 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 116855 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 152949 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 143635 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 175989 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 38072 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 79479 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134105 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136010 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164285 views
Confidence in vaccination is growing: 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination

Confidence in vaccination is growing: 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28434 views

64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination, of which 36.3% have a “very positive” attitude towards it. The highest level of trust in vaccination was recorded in Vinnytsia (89.5%) and Kyiv (76.4%) regions.

In Ukraine, the conscious attitude of citizens towards vaccination is growing every year. In particular, 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination. This is reported by the Ministry of Health with reference to the study "Health Index. Ukraine", UNN reports.

By getting vaccinated, you reduce the risk of contracting and transmitting infections. You help protect the vulnerable - children, the elderly and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. You care about the future - your own and your family's,

- the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Currently, two out of three Ukrainians understand the importance of vaccinations:

  • 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination
    • 36.3% of respondents have a “very positive” attitude towards it
      • Only 15.8% are neutral

        The highest level of trust in vaccination was recorded in Vinnytsia (89.5%) and Kyiv (76.4%) Oblasts. Other high rates were recorded in Zhytomyr, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

        Recall 

        Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Health reported that a round of vaccination sessions would be held in Ukraine to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases. In particular, additional immunization measures will be taken due to insufficient vaccination coverage and the epidemic situation in the country.

        Alina Volianska

        SocietyHealth
        ukraineUkraine
        kyivKyiv
        kharkivKharkiv

        Contact us about advertising