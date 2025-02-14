Confidence in vaccination is growing: 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination

In Ukraine, the conscious attitude of citizens towards vaccination is growing every year. In particular, 64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination. This is reported by the Ministry of Health with reference to the study "Health Index. Ukraine", UNN reports.

By getting vaccinated, you reduce the risk of contracting and transmitting infections. You help protect the vulnerable - children, the elderly and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons. You care about the future - your own and your family's, - the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

Currently, two out of three Ukrainians understand the importance of vaccinations:

64.7% of Ukrainians support vaccination

36.3% of respondents have a “very positive” attitude towards it

Only 15.8% are neutral

The highest level of trust in vaccination was recorded in Vinnytsia (89.5%) and Kyiv (76.4%) Oblasts. Other high rates were recorded in Zhytomyr, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Chernivtsi, Kharkiv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Ministry of Health reported that a round of vaccination sessions would be held in Ukraine to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases. In particular, additional immunization measures will be taken due to insufficient vaccination coverage and the epidemic situation in the country.