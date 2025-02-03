CDC withdraws research papers due to Trump's new gender policy directive

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26922 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67602 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102882 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106246 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124286 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102435 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130094 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103558 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106839 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103402 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93648 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112823 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107271 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26922 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124286 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130094 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162960 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153038 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1088 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8477 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107271 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112823 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138685 views
Actual
CDC withdraws research papers due to Trump's new gender policy directive

CDC withdraws research papers due to Trump's new gender policy directive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31321 views

The US Center for Disease Control has ordered the withdrawal of all scientific papers for review in accordance with Trump's decree to recognize only two articles. Experts and editors of scientific journals criticize this decision as unconstitutional.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered the withdrawal of all documents that are being considered for publication in external scientific journals. The decision was made in view of their future review by the Trump administration.

Reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered the withdrawal of new scientific papers involving its researchers. CDC orders are being withdrawn in response to US President Trump's orders

The purpose of the revision is to eliminate language in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive order, which states that the federal government will recognize only two genders: male and female.

The withholding order, first reported by Inside Medicine Substack, goes beyond the original January 21 directive that federal health agencies suspend their own public communications to allow Trump appointees to review those materials.

Friday's recall order applies to all manuscripts written or co-authored by CDC scientists. 

Health experts said that this abolition jeopardizes their ability to meet all types of medical needs, as it affects different groups, including those with HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

We cannot simply erase or ignore certain populations when it comes to preventing, treating or researching infectious diseases such as HIV. I really hope that is not the intention of these orders

- said Carl Schmid, advocate and executive director of the HIV+ Hepatitis Policy Institute.

Editors of scientific journals, including the American Journal of Public Health, questioned the legality of this step.

 “We have the copyright. The author can no longer make changes,” said Dr. Alfredo Morabia, editor-in-chief of AJPH.

It sounds incredible that this is compatible with the First Amendment. A constitutional right has been abolished. How can the government decide what words a journal can use to describe a scientific reality? This reality should be called

- He said. 

“It's a travesty,” Dr. Carlos Del Rio, editor-in-chief of the HIV/AIDS section of the NEJM Journal Watch Infectious Diseases, said in an email

Recall

87 US non-governmental organizations have signed a joint letter opposing the nomination of Robert Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health. A hearing on his nomination will be held in the Senate on January 29.

Trump: US plans meetings and talks with Ukraine, Russia and others03.02.25, 04:57 • 112956 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

HealthNews of the World
centers-for-disease-control-and-preventionCenters for Disease Control and Prevention
donald-trumpDonald Trump
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising