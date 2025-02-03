CDC withdraws research papers due to Trump's new gender policy directive

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered the withdrawal of all documents that are being considered for publication in external scientific journals. The decision was made in view of their future review by the Trump administration.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has ordered the withdrawal of new scientific papers involving its researchers. CDC orders are being withdrawn in response to US President Trump's orders

The purpose of the revision is to eliminate language in accordance with President Donald Trump's executive order, which states that the federal government will recognize only two genders: male and female.

The withholding order, first reported by Inside Medicine Substack, goes beyond the original January 21 directive that federal health agencies suspend their own public communications to allow Trump appointees to review those materials.

Friday's recall order applies to all manuscripts written or co-authored by CDC scientists.

Health experts said that this abolition jeopardizes their ability to meet all types of medical needs, as it affects different groups, including those with HIV and sexually transmitted diseases.

We cannot simply erase or ignore certain populations when it comes to preventing, treating or researching infectious diseases such as HIV. I really hope that is not the intention of these orders - said Carl Schmid, advocate and executive director of the HIV+ Hepatitis Policy Institute.

Editors of scientific journals, including the American Journal of Public Health, questioned the legality of this step.

“We have the copyright. The author can no longer make changes,” said Dr. Alfredo Morabia, editor-in-chief of AJPH.

It sounds incredible that this is compatible with the First Amendment. A constitutional right has been abolished. How can the government decide what words a journal can use to describe a scientific reality? This reality should be called - He said.

“It's a travesty,” Dr. Carlos Del Rio, editor-in-chief of the HIV/AIDS section of the NEJM Journal Watch Infectious Diseases, said in an email

87 US non-governmental organizations have signed a joint letter opposing the nomination of Robert Kennedy Jr as Secretary of Health. A hearing on his nomination will be held in the Senate on January 29.

