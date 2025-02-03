Trump: US plans meetings and talks with Ukraine, Russia and others

US President Donald Trump said that his administration has scheduled a series of meetings and negotiations. In particular, with Ukraine, Russia and “various parties”. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

We are dealing with Ukraine and Russia, we have meetings and negotiations scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia - he told reporters.

Supplementalme

In early January, Trump postponed the visit of his representative Kellogg to Ukraine until after the inauguration.

On January 23, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported that the visit of Special Representative Keith Kellogg to Ukraine remains on the agenda and preparations for it are ongoing.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced the expected visit of a US delegation led by Keith Kellogg. The visit, originally scheduled for early January, was postponed due to legal issues in the United States.