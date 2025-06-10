$41.490.09
47.370.10
Multiple citizenship: there is no final bill, they are trying to quickly finalize it
Exclusive
11:54 AM • 7180 views

June 9, 03:58 PM • 60910 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

June 9, 01:46 PM • 153759 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

June 9, 01:35 PM • 113207 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

June 9, 01:15 PM • 108002 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

June 9, 12:50 PM • 196148 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 65343 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

June 9, 11:44 AM • 53910 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178771 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100793 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

Publications
Exclusives
How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
June 9, 12:50 PM • 196148 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 178771 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
June 9, 05:45 AM • 193585 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 179594 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242920 views
The US Secretary of Health fired the entire Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices

Kyiv • UNN

 • 808 views

The US Secretary of Health accused members of the vaccination committee of conflicts of interest and fired them. This decision has sparked criticism and accusations of politicizing the committee.

U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accused members of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of having "numerous" conflicts of interest. The official fired them, promising to replace them with his own staff. This was reported by the Associated Press, reports UNN.

Details

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is the most important scientific committee that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the use of vaccines.

His decision has drawn criticism from various political and governmental groups in the United States who believe that such a decision could jeopardize the future use of vaccines in the States. Leading doctors in the country have condemned the decision to remove all 17 members of the commission.

President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives and former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tom Frieden accused Kennedy of "politicizing" the Advisory Committee, warning that this could undermine public trust, built up over years of commitment and hard work.

We will look back on this as a serious mistake that sacrificed decades of scientific rigor, undermined public trust and opened the door to fringe theories rather than facts.

 - he added.

But Kennedy insists that the decision was made reasonably, as several members of the Committee had many conflicts of interest while in office.

Members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices are required by law to declare any potential conflicts, as well as business interests that arise during their tenure. They must also report potential conflicts at the beginning of each public meeting.

In the USA, COVID-19 vaccines are no longer recommended for children and pregnant women27.05.25, 22:25 • 3250 views

Although this Committee is not usually seen as partisan, all of its members were appointed by Biden.

The Secretary of Health said in his Wall Street Journal article that the Trump administration could not appoint new members until 2028 without removing the current members. And now he has an open way to implement this task.

Recall

Earlier, the administration of US President Donald Trump terminated the contract for $590 million with Moderna for the development of a vaccine against avian influenza. The US government abandoned the development of a vaccine against this virus.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Associated Press
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Donald Trump
United States
