04:14 PM • 6030 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 27258 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 29538 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
December 25, 09:37 AM • 34694 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 23250 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 19737 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 15272 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 55910 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 72566 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33428 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Celine Dion as the Grinch: the singer originally congratulated fans on Christmas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

Celine Dion posted a festive video on Instagram, where she appeared as the Grinch. The artist combined humor with a vocal performance of an excerpt from her song "All By Myself," demonstrating optimism despite her illness.

Celine Dion as the Grinch: the singer originally congratulated fans on Christmas

World-renowned singer Celine Dion posted an unusual holiday video on Instagram, in which she appeared as the Grinch. Using makeup and a costume based on Dr. Seuss's fairy tale, the artist combined humor with a vocal performance of an excerpt from her song "All By Myself." This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the video, Celine Dion ironically described her "holiday plan," which includes vocal exercises, jazz aerobics, household chores, and "saving the world from hunger." The role of the faithful dog Max in the video was played by the singer's pet.

If I increase my to-do list to nine items, I'll still have time to lie down and scroll through TikTok 

– joked Dion.

Despite a difficult period of battling illness, Celine Dion continues to show optimism. Concluding the video, she addressed her followers with warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Celine Dion and Lady Gaga to perform at the opening of the Olympics in Paris26.07.24, 06:12 • 22501 view

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews from social networks
New Year
Musician
Social network
Lady Gaga
Paris