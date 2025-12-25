Celine Dion as the Grinch: the singer originally congratulated fans on Christmas

World-renowned singer Celine Dion posted an unusual holiday video on Instagram, in which she appeared as the Grinch. Using makeup and a costume based on Dr. Seuss's fairy tale, the artist combined humor with a vocal performance of an excerpt from her song "All By Myself." This was reported by UNN.

Details

In the video, Celine Dion ironically described her "holiday plan," which includes vocal exercises, jazz aerobics, household chores, and "saving the world from hunger." The role of the faithful dog Max in the video was played by the singer's pet.

If I increase my to-do list to nine items, I'll still have time to lie down and scroll through TikTok – joked Dion.

Despite a difficult period of battling illness, Celine Dion continues to show optimism. Concluding the video, she addressed her followers with warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

