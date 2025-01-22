“Golden Raspberry 2025: which films were nominated

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 89175 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100534 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108474 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131979 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103817 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135623 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103791 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113445 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117001 views

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119914 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 65254 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114643 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 36527 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33839 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 89157 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131978 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135622 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167346 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 157075 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 28419 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 33839 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114643 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119914 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140377 views
“Golden Raspberry 2025: which films were nominated

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31063 views

The organizers of the Golden Raspberry anti-award have announced the nominees for the 45th ceremony. The movie “Joker: Madness for Two” received 7 nominations, and the award ceremony will take place on March 1.

The organizers of the Razzie Award have announced the nominees for the 45th ceremony, which annually honors the "worst" achievements in cinema, UNN reports.

The leader in the number of nominations was the movie Joker: Madness for Two, which was nominated in seven out of nine categories. Six nominations went to Birdlanders, Metropolis, Madam Web and Reagan. 

The winners will be announced on March 1 via a press release, the day before the Oscars 2025.

The worst movie

"Reagan"

"Birdlands"

"Megalopolis"

"Joker: Madness for Two"

"Madame Web"

Worst director

Sc. J. Clarson (Madame Web)

Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis)

Eli Roth (Borderlands)

Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)

Todd Phillips (The Joker: Two's Company)

The worst actor

Jack Black (Dear Santa)

Zachary Levi (Harold and the Magic Chalk)

Joaquin Phoenix (The Joker: The Madness of Two)

Dennis Quaid (Reagan)

Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)

The worst actress

Cate Blanchett (Borderlands)

Lady Gaga (Joker: Madness for Two)

Bryce Dallas Howard (Argyle: Super Spy)

Dakota Johnson (Madame Web)

Jennifer Lopez (Atlas)

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Borderlands)

Jon Voight (Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadowland, and Strangers)

Shaya Labaf (Megalopolis)

Tahar Rahim (Madame Web)

Kevin Hart (Borderlands)

Worst Supporting Actress

Arina DeBose (Argyle: Super Spy and Craven the Hunter)

Leslie Ann Down (Reagan)

Emma Roberts (Madame Web)

Amy Schumer (Unfrosted)

FKA twigs ("Raven")

Worst prequel, sequel, remake, or plagiarism

"Raven"

"Joker: Madness for Two"

"Craven the Hunter"

"Mufasa: The Lion King"

"Stormy Moon, Part 2: What Leaves Scars"

Worst screen pair

Anyone and Jack Black in Birdland

Everyone at Bez Glazyka

The entire staff of Megalopolis

Phoenix and Gaga in "Joker: Madness for Two"

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller in Reagan

Worst case scenario

"Joker: Madness for Two"

"Craven"

"Madame Web"

"Megalopolis"

"Reagan"

Recall 

The 75th Berlin Film Festival has presented the list of participants in the main competition, including the Ukrainian film Time Tape by Kateryna Hornostai. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Culture
lady-gagaLady Gaga

Contact us about advertising