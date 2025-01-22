“Golden Raspberry 2025: which films were nominated

The organizers of the Razzie Award have announced the nominees for the 45th ceremony, which annually honors the "worst" achievements in cinema, UNN reports.

The leader in the number of nominations was the movie Joker: Madness for Two, which was nominated in seven out of nine categories. Six nominations went to Birdlanders, Metropolis, Madam Web and Reagan.

The winners will be announced on March 1 via a press release, the day before the Oscars 2025.

The worst movie

"Reagan"

"Birdlands"

"Megalopolis"

"Joker: Madness for Two"

"Madame Web"

Worst director

Sc. J. Clarson (Madame Web)

Francis Ford Coppola (Megalopolis)

Eli Roth (Borderlands)

Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)

Todd Phillips (The Joker: Two's Company)

The worst actor

Jack Black (Dear Santa)

Zachary Levi (Harold and the Magic Chalk)

Joaquin Phoenix (The Joker: The Madness of Two)

Dennis Quaid (Reagan)

Jerry Seinfeld (Unfrosted)

The worst actress

Cate Blanchett (Borderlands)

Lady Gaga (Joker: Madness for Two)

Bryce Dallas Howard (Argyle: Super Spy)

Dakota Johnson (Madame Web)

Jennifer Lopez (Atlas)

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Borderlands)

Jon Voight (Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadowland, and Strangers)

Shaya Labaf (Megalopolis)

Tahar Rahim (Madame Web)

Kevin Hart (Borderlands)

Worst Supporting Actress

Arina DeBose (Argyle: Super Spy and Craven the Hunter)

Leslie Ann Down (Reagan)

Emma Roberts (Madame Web)

Amy Schumer (Unfrosted)

FKA twigs ("Raven")

Worst prequel, sequel, remake, or plagiarism

"Raven"

"Joker: Madness for Two"

"Craven the Hunter"

"Mufasa: The Lion King"

"Stormy Moon, Part 2: What Leaves Scars"

Worst screen pair

Anyone and Jack Black in Birdland

Everyone at Bez Glazyka

The entire staff of Megalopolis

Phoenix and Gaga in "Joker: Madness for Two"

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller in Reagan

Worst case scenario

"Joker: Madness for Two"

"Craven"

"Madame Web"

"Megalopolis"

"Reagan"

Recall

The 75th Berlin Film Festival has presented the list of participants in the main competition, including the Ukrainian film Time Tape by Kateryna Hornostai.