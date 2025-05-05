russia is spreading fake leaflets for May 9th calling to hide awards under clothing

Russia is spreading fake leaflets on behalf of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance, allegedly asking veterans to hide their Soviet awards under their clothes. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD) under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, UNN informs.

The CCD noted that this is actually a fake, such a leaflet does not exist.

The purpose of this lie is to create an image of Ukraine as a state that "disrespects veterans" on the eve of May 9, a date sacralized for Russia, which it uses to mobilize the population and justify wars - the message says.

The CCD emphasizes that earlier the Russians spread fake photos of leaflets with propaganda slogans for May 9 and symbols of the occupiers, which were allegedly posted in Kyiv.

The Russians are actively using AI to spread disinformation, "feeding" language models with fakes about Ukraine. AI is also used for psychological pressure on society.

