$41.600.11
47.190.13
ukenru
Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany
08:22 AM • 12255 views

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Exclusive
07:11 AM • 19439 views

Guys are stuffing their pockets: the Verkhovna Rada's agrarian committee is interested in schemes at the State Land Bank

05:57 AM • 42226 views

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

04:48 AM • 28634 views

Day of the Infantry of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: the role of infantrymen during the war against the Russian Federation

Exclusive
04:00 AM • 30037 views

The Cabinet of Ministers still does not have the results of the NABU audit: the Commission's work has been going on for more than half a year

Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 52661 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 125179 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 192148 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 192003 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 177458 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+11°
2m/s
58%
749 mm
Popular news

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

May 5, 11:26 PM • 24852 views

Drones attacked Moscow at night: what is known about the consequences

May 5, 11:52 PM • 33386 views

"There will be no offensive today": Ukrainian Armed Forces fighters thwarted an attempt by the occupiers to advance in the Pokrovsk direction

May 6, 02:03 AM • 25720 views

A missile ship with "Calibers" has left the Black Sea - Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

May 6, 03:22 AM • 28725 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24384 views
Publications

What to give for Mother's Day: the best gift ideas

05:57 AM • 42172 views

Science that feeds Ukraine: how the development of Ukrainian animal husbandry ensures the food security of the state?

May 5, 01:53 PM • 90772 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

May 5, 06:29 AM • 192128 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

May 5, 06:08 AM • 191985 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 240060 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

United Kingdom

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

09:05 AM • 2506 views

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

05:59 AM • 10307 views

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

05:16 AM • 24595 views

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

May 5, 08:19 PM • 17344 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

May 5, 08:45 AM • 81722 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Telegram

The New York Times

The Washington Post

Brent Crude

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11626 views

CDU/CSU leader Friedrich Merz failed to garner the necessary number of votes to be elected Chancellor of Germany. In the first round, he was short only 3 votes.

Friedrich Merz was not elected as the new Chancellor of Germany

In Germany, the first round of elections for the new chancellor took place on May 6. Friedrich Merz, leader of the CDU/CSU bloc, failed to win a majority of the votes. 

This is reported by UNN with reference to Spiegel and Tagesschau.

CDU leader Merz failed to win a majority of votes in the first round of the chancellorship election

- the post reads.

Merz lacked 6 votes to be elected.

310 deputies voted for Merz, and 307 voted against. 316 votes "for" would have been required for his election

According to media reports, after the failed elections, the Bundestag session was initially postponed without announcing a further round of voting. Whether a new attempt will be made and when is still unclear

The failed elections highlight the possible tension in the CDU/CSU and SPD coalition, which had previously agreed on Friedrich Merz as its joint candidate

Reference

Merz is a well-known supporter of strengthening Europe's defense capabilities and supports Germany's active role in NATO. Regarding Ukraine, Merz advocates for greater military assistance, including the supply of Taurus missiles, despite threats from Russia. The Russian authorities stated that if Ukraine uses these missiles to attack Russian targets, they will consider it as Germany's participation in this war.

During his trip to Kyiv on December 9, 2024, a week before the Bundestag vote on a vote of no confidence in Scholz, Merz met with Zelenskyy, where he promised that if he won the election, he would expand support for Ukraine and fundamentally change Berlin's policy on blocking its accession to NATO. He also openly stated that he was ready to resolve the issue of transferring missiles to Ukraine.

Our faction clearly advocates that the Ukrainian army should be able to hit military targets from which aggression against your state is carried out. And the current restrictions on the range of strikes force you to fight as if with one hand behind your back

- Merz said.

Another visit by Merz to Ukraine took place in May 2022. During a trip to Kyiv, he inspected the suburbs of the capital, destroyed by Russian shelling, and was deeply impressed by what he saw.

This is a barbaric war against the civilian population: women, children, the elderly. I am shocked to the depths of my soul

- he wrote after a trip to Irpen.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the likely new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced the names of the first candidates from his Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party for the posts of ministers of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Christian Democratic Union of Germany
Friedrich Merz
Germany
Brent
$61.75
Bitcoin
$94,370.70
S&P 500
$5,675.17
Tesla
$281.41
Газ TTF
$34.19
Золото
$3,385.30
Ethereum
$1,801.73