Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, 118,139 Russian servicemen have died at the front. Among them are 523 foreigners from 28 countries who did not have Russian citizenship at the time of signing the contract. This is stated in a new report by the BBC, "Mediazona" and a team of volunteers who count military losses from open sources, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the largest number of dead foreigners were recorded among citizens of Tajikistan (72) and Uzbekistan (66). More than half of them went to the front from Russian colonies, having signed contracts, most often with the private military company "Wagner".

Since 2023, the recruitment of prisoners has been carried out by the Ministry of Defense of Russia. According to human rights activists, migrants are often offered participation in the war in exchange for lifting the entry ban, canceling deportation, or accelerated acquisition of citizenship. - the report says.

Among the dead are also 70 citizens of Nepal, more than 60 natives of Georgia - mostly natives of Moscow-controlled South Ossetia and Abkhazia; 54 citizens of Ukraine - these are mostly prisoners who lived in territories controlled by Kyiv until February 2022.

Residents of occupied Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine, who are fighting on the side of Russia, are accounted for separately and are not reflected in the summary.

The list of dead also includes American Michael Gloss, the son of the current Deputy Director of the CIA. Gloss signed a contract in September 2023 and died in April 2024.

It is also noted that, according to the South Korean intelligence, about 600 soldiers from the DPRK could have died on the side of Russia, but their identities have not yet been established.

