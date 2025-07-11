The Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces has irrevocably lost at least 28% of newly arrived servicemen from among convicted persons. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in the period from July 2024 to the end of April 2025, 14,560 people from among convicted persons and those under investigation were enlisted for service in the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. These citizens signed contracts with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to avoid responsibility for the crimes they committed and to earn money by killing Ukrainians.

According to the reports of the occupation forces themselves, only in the period from January to April 2025, irrevocable losses among such "warriors" amounted to at least 4,212 people — killed or missing, not including the wounded. This is more than 28% of the total number of newly arrived "special contingent" - the report says.

Among the dead are many young people aged 18 to 19. The youngest convicted person liquidated in Ukraine was born in 2009. He was a private in the 111th Rifle Regiment.

