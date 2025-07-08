$41.730.01
The GUR named the Russian involved in the strike on Okhmatdyt

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

The GUR revealed the identity of Russian Armed Forces Major Denys Sheinov, responsible for preparing the missile strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital. He is the head of the special engineering service of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment.

The GUR named the Russian involved in the strike on Okhmatdyt

One of those responsible for preparing the strike on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital is Russian Armed Forces Major Denys Sheinov. He is the head of the special engineering service of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

Details

Today, on the anniversary of the missile strike on the National Children's Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt" in Kyiv, Ukraine's military intelligence publishes information about one of the servicemen of the aggressor's army responsible for preparing this war crime.

Major of the Russian Armed Forces Sheinov Denys Oleksiyovych is the head of the special engineering service of the 121st Heavy Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division. This unit was directly involved in the terrorist attack on the medical facility, where 627 children were undergoing treatment at the time of the strike 

- intelligence reports.

It is noted that Major Sheinov, in his functional duties as head of the special engineering service, was responsible for organizing the technical preparation of X-101 air-launched cruise missiles for use by strategic aviation aircraft.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reports that the war criminal Denys Sheinov was born on January 30, 1978, in Saratov. Passport: series 6302 №906672, issued on March 15, 2002, by the Department of Internal Affairs of the Kirovsky District of Saratov.

A graduate of the Saratov Higher Military Engineering Command School of Missile Forces. In 2018, he was in Syria, where he performed so-called special tasks.

He was awarded medals "For Military Valor" II degree (2000), "For Distinction in Military Service" I degree (2015), "Participant of the Military Operation in Syria" (2019).

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Sheinov is married to Shabalyova Yelena Mykhailivna, born on April 30, 1976, and has a son and a daughter. The permanent address of the Muscovite family: Saratov, Batavina St., bldg. 12, apt. 266.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine reminds: for every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people, there will be just retribution.

SBU: there is new evidence confirming that Russia hit Okhmatdyt with X-101 missile09.07.24, 12:49 • 17464 views

Context

On June 9, the restoration of the modern building of "Okhmatdyt" began. The main building is planned to be completed before the cold weather sets in.

The Ministry of Health stated that the winner of the tender was LLC "Riola-Modul LTD", which submitted the most economically advantageous offer – almost UAH 293 million. The expected cost of the procurement was UAH 367.4 million, so this offer will save more than UAH 70 million, which can be directed to other areas of the hospital's restoration.

The contractor has experience in the construction and reconstruction of medical facilities. It was "Riola-Modul LTD" that completed the construction work of the modern Okhmatdyt building in 2020.

Minister of Health Lyashko stated that the company "Riola-Modul LTD", which will be engaged in the restoration of the damaged hospital "Okhmatdyt", is not involved in criminal proceedings, as reported in the media.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

