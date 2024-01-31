EU ministers to discuss assistance to Ukraine under the European Peace Facility and "new stage" of the EPF - Borrell

EU defense ministers will discuss the issue of the European Peace Fund (EPF) assistance fund for Ukraine today, as well as the possible reformatting of the fund itself, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday before the meeting in Brussels, UNN reports.

We will also discuss the assistance fund to Ukraine inside the European Peace Facility (EPF). You know, this is on the agenda of the leaders tomorrow - the package of support of Ukraine. We have to show that our clear commitment with Ukraine remains and continues

- Borrell said.

According to him, today European ministers will "try to resolve the issue" of the "new stage of the EPF".

He recalled that until now the fund had been used to provide "existing materials" from stockpiles, but "now it is more on the idea of supporting new production of European defense industry."

According to him, this now concerns two things: "both funding the support for Ukraine and a way of pushing European industry to increase its capacity."

