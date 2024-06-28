Defense Ministry confirms strike on Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea
The Ukrainian military has confirmed the destruction of Russia's critical Space Surveillance and Communications Center in occupied Crimea, which is vital to Russia's satellite communications and navigation systems.
As noted in the report, the Ministry of Defense confirmed the defeat of the Russian Space Surveillance and Communications Center in the temporarily occupied Crimea, which is an important military component in the Russian satellite communications and navigation system.
Also this week, they managed to destroy an Osa anti-aircraft missile system designed to cover troops' forces and equipment in all types of combat operations, a Su-25 attack aircraft and two BM-21 Grads, which are considered very powerful targets because they are extremely difficult to capture.
In addition, it is worth noting the first unique case of shooting down an enemy FPV drone with a Bushmaster BMP Bradley gun, which took place thanks to the ingenuity and skill of Ukrainian soldiers
The gunner of an M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle of the 3rd Mechanized Battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down an enemy FPV drone with an M242 Bushmaster 25mm automatic cannon.
Recently, the media reported that in the occupied Crimea, the Ukrainian Armed Forces had struck a Russian long-range space communications center near Yevpatoriya. However, it was not known what exactly was used and what the result of the strike was.