Soldiers of the 47th Brigade showed how to destroy the occupiers using Bradley and attack UAVs in the Avdiivka sector

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 21751 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 74949 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 52525 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 233512 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205757 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 181667 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 224706 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250108 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 155979 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371823 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

+20°
3m/s
38%
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187068 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 70859 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 90918 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55190 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 47642 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 24757 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 74949 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 233512 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 187655 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 205757 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 14527 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 23144 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 23497 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 48042 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 55593 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Soldiers of the 47th Brigade showed how to destroy the occupiers using Bradley and attack UAVs in the Avdiivka sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30015 views

Soldiers of the 47th Brigade destroyed a group of Russian occupants in the Avdiivka sector using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and attack drones, as evidenced by footage posted on their Telegram channel.

Soldiers of the 47th Brigade showed how to destroy the occupiers using Bradley and attack UAVs in the Avdiivka sector

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed a group of occupants in the Avdiivka sector using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and attack drones. Footage of the enemy's destruction was published by the brigade in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

After our warriors eliminated an unprecedented number of the occupiers' meat assault vehicles and equipment, the Russian invaders recovered from their heavy losses by bringing in new reserves of elite Russian units, tanks and other armored vehicles. The task of the 47th Brigade is to eliminate as many invaders as possible in order to reduce their combat capability forever. And we are doing it. 

- the statement said.

The video shows a Russian armored personnel carrier approaching the positions, after which the Bradley crew and a company of attack UAVs immediately begin to "work" on them.

Recall

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 416,800 people, 6,640 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarMultimedia
M2 Bradley
Avdiivka
Telegram
Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
