Soldiers of the 47th Brigade showed how to destroy the occupiers using Bradley and attack UAVs in the Avdiivka sector

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade "Magura" destroyed a group of occupants in the Avdiivka sector using Bradley infantry fighting vehicles and attack drones. Footage of the enemy's destruction was published by the brigade in its Telegram channel, UNN reports.

After our warriors eliminated an unprecedented number of the occupiers' meat assault vehicles and equipment, the Russian invaders recovered from their heavy losses by bringing in new reserves of elite Russian units, tanks and other armored vehicles. The task of the 47th Brigade is to eliminate as many invaders as possible in order to reduce their combat capability forever. And we are doing it. - the statement said.

The video shows a Russian armored personnel carrier approaching the positions, after which the Bradley crew and a company of attack UAVs immediately begin to "work" on them.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 416,800 people, 6,640 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment.