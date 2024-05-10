New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 76522 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106135 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149052 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153193 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249755 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173965 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165234 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148300 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225577 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113047 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 32000 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 41282 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 35460 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59836 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53865 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249756 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225578 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211732 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237487 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224318 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 76537 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 53865 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 59836 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112797 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113700 views
Actual
New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 100515 views

The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package for Ukraine, including air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons.

Today, May 10, the United States announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical needs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Department of Defense. 

Details

It is noted that this is the 57th tranche of equipment  that the Biden administration will provide to Ukraine from the Defense Department's stockpile starting in August 2021.  

This Presidential Decision Authority (PDA) package is valued at $400 million and includes funds to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs on the battlefield, including air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons

- the Pentagon said.

In particular, in this aid package Ukraine will receive: 

  • Additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems;
  • Additional ammunition for NASAMS systems;
  • Stinger man-portable air defense system;
  • Equipment for integration of Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems;
  • Additional HIMARS systems and ammunition;
  • 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;
  • 155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;
  • Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;
  • M113 armored personnel carriers;
  • MRAPs;
  • trailers for transportation of heavy equipment;
  • trailers for transportation of heavy equipment;
  • TOW ATGM;
  • high-precision aircraft munitions;
  • Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;
  • HARM high-speed anti-radar missiles;
  • small arms and additional ammunition for small arms and grenades;
  • coastal and river patrol boats;
  • explosives and demining equipment;
  • chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protection equipment; and spare parts, training ammunition, maintenance and other auxiliary equipment.

Recall

Today, on May 10, the United States announced another $400 million in military aid to Ukraine.

US to announce new aid to Ukraine in next few weeks - State Department09.05.24, 23:20 • 59905 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics
fim-92-stingerFIM-92 Stinger
m2-bradleyM2 Bradley
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine
united-states-department-of-stateUnited States Department of State
united-states-department-of-defenseUnited States Department of Defense
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
mim-104-patriotMIM-104 Patriot
nasamsNASAMS
bronetransporter-m113M113 armored personnel carrier
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
m142-himarsM142 HIMARS

Contact us about advertising