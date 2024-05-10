New HIMARS, armored vehicles and missiles for air defense: US reveals contents of new military aid package for Ukraine

Today, May 10, the United States announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical needs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the US Department of Defense.

Details

It is noted that this is the 57th tranche of equipment that the Biden administration will provide to Ukraine from the Defense Department's stockpile starting in August 2021.

This Presidential Decision Authority (PDA) package is valued at $400 million and includes funds to meet Ukraine's most pressing needs on the battlefield, including air defense equipment, artillery ammunition, armored vehicles, and anti-tank weapons - the Pentagon said.

In particular, in this aid package Ukraine will receive:

Additional ammunition for Patriot air defense systems;

Additional ammunition for NASAMS systems;



Stinger man-portable air defense system;



Equipment for integration of Western launchers, missiles and radars with Ukrainian systems;



Additional HIMARS systems and ammunition;



155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;



Bradley infantry fighting vehicles;



M113 armored personnel carriers;



MRAPs;



trailers for transportation of heavy equipment;



TOW ATGM;



high-precision aircraft munitions;



Javelin and AT-4 anti-tank systems;



HARM high-speed anti-radar missiles;



small arms and additional ammunition for small arms and grenades;



coastal and river patrol boats;



explosives and demining equipment;



chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear protection equipment; and spare parts, training ammunition, maintenance and other auxiliary equipment.



Recall

