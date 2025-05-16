Bombers, tanks and howitzers: the US is preparing for a military parade for Trump's birthday

On June 14, Washington will host a military parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the United States Army (USA), which coincides with the 79th birthday of President Donald Trump. The event will include a parade of tanks through the streets of the capital, an air show and a historical reconstruction. This is reported by USA TODAY, reports UNN.

It is noted that 120 pieces of equipment will participate in the parade, including Abrams tanks, Bradley fighting vehicles and Paladin self-propelled howitzers.

According to USA TODAY, World War II-era aircraft, including a B-17 bomber and a P-51 Mustang fighter, and modern Apache, Black Hawk and Chinook helicopters - about 50 aircraft in total - will fly over the National Mall.

According to the publication, soldiers from all over the country will be housed in the Ministry of Agriculture building. They will receive three meals a day (two dry rations and one hot meal) and a $50 allowance per day.

Some Democrats accuse Trump of using the event for his own political PR. Trump himself claims that the parade is a celebration of "the greatest army in the world", and calls the costs "a trifle compared to the benefits".

The cost of the parade is expected to be at least $30 million, but could rise to $45 million.

A special feature of the event will be a historical reconstruction: soldiers will appear in uniforms from different eras, although, as journalists write, it turned out to be difficult to find authentic clothing from the War of 1812.

The parade will take place in front of Donald Trump's tribune on Constitution Avenue, south of the White House, at approximately 6:00 p.m. Trump is expected to lead the ceremony of accepting recruits into service. The event will end with a festive fireworks display after sunset.

