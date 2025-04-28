"The first glimmer of hope": Sullivan commented on the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Cathedral

Former national security advisor to former United States President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, said that the recent meeting between White House chief Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave him "the first glimpse of hope in recent times" regarding the cessation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

UNN writes about this with reference to The Hill.

Details

This gives me the first glimpse of hope I've had in a while, because I've seen President Trump grant Vladimir Putin recognition of Crimea, which Russia illegally occupied and annexed. - Sullivan said in an interview with ABC News

Biden's ex-advisor was answering a question about the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Cathedral during the funeral of Pope Francis.

Sullivan also reminded that even China did not recognize Crimea as part of Russia, and President Trump tells the Russians that he can do it.

In addition, Sullivan added, Trump gave Putin a promise that Ukraine would not be part of NATO, and Russia would retain the captured territories.

Let us remind

Trump and Zelenskyy met in Rome on Saturday before the funeral of Pope Francis, who died last week.

Good meeting. We discussed a lot face to face. I hope for results on everything we discussed - Zelenskyy wrote on the social platform X on Saturday.

For his part, Trump, answering a question about the change in attitude towards Zelenskyy after their conflict in the White House, Trump replied that the President of Ukraine has become "calmer."