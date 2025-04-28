"The first glimmer of hope": Sullivan commented on the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Cathedral

$41.750.06
47.390.03
ukenru
White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire
01:08 PM • 654 views

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 2946 views

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 7074 views

12:00 PM • 7262 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11385 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 59737 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 56383 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 58438 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 85546 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137954 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

Publications
Exclusives
Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

April 28, 04:19 AM • 44967 views

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

April 28, 07:18 AM • 15144 views

An air raid alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions amid the threat of ballistics

08:15 AM • 8486 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18135 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17393 views
Exclusive

12:59 PM • 2934 views

Exclusive

12:30 PM • 7066 views

Exclusive

11:54 AM • 11383 views

Exclusive

April 28, 05:58 AM • 59735 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 162700 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

01:22 PM • 68 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 17431 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 18171 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 137953 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 52723 views
"The first glimmer of hope": Sullivan commented on the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Cathedral

Kyiv • UNN

 • 832 views

Jake Sullivan said that the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy gave him hope regarding the war in Ukraine. Trump noted that Zelenskyy has become "calmer" and wants to make a deal.

Former national security advisor to former United States President Joe Biden, Jake Sullivan, said that the recent meeting between White House chief Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy gave him "the first glimpse of hope in recent times" regarding the cessation of Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine.

UNN writes about this with reference to The Hill.

Details

This gives me the first glimpse of hope I've had in a while, because I've seen President Trump grant Vladimir Putin recognition of Crimea, which Russia illegally occupied and annexed.

- Sullivan said in an interview with ABC News

Biden's ex-advisor was answering a question about the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy in St. Peter's Cathedral during the funeral of Pope Francis.

Sullivan also reminded that even China did not recognize Crimea as part of Russia, and President Trump tells the Russians that he can do it.

In addition, Sullivan added, Trump gave Putin a promise that Ukraine would not be part of NATO, and Russia would retain the captured territories.

Let us remind

Trump and Zelenskyy met in Rome on Saturday before the funeral of Pope Francis, who died last week.

Good meeting. We discussed a lot face to face. I hope for results on everything we discussed

For his part, Trump, answering a question about the change in attitude towards Zelenskyy after their conflict in the White House, Trump replied that the President of Ukraine has become "calmer."

I see him calmer, I think he understands the picture, I think he wants to make a deal

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Politics
Rome
NATO
Donald Trump
Jake Sullivan
Crimea
Joe Biden
China
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.61
Bitcoin
$95,371.40
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.33
Золото
$3,305.99
Ethereum
$1,805.94