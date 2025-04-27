Trump's rating is falling rapidly due to political decisions: Washington Post poll

US President Donald Trump's rating is falling among citizens of the country began to fall rapidly due to his political decisions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Washington Post.

According to the survey, most respondents oppose Trump's main initiatives. They believe that the current administration in the White House seeks to avoid implementing the decisions of the federal court.

In general, Trump's approval rating is lower than two months ago, journalists said. According to the survey results, 39% of adult Americans are satisfied with Trump's actions. At the same time, 55% of respondents do not approve of his activities at all, and 44% of respondents "strongly disapprove" of the work of the US President.

Meanwhile, 42% of voters positively assess the activities of the US President, while 55% are negative about his initiatives. According to the Washington Post, in the first 100 days of the presidency, Trump's rating became lower than that of any of his predecessors in the same period.

For comparison, Joe Biden's activities for the same period were approved by 52% of respondents, and during the first term of Trump as president, his work was approved by 42% of respondents.

