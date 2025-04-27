Trump's rating is falling rapidly due to political decisions: Washington Post poll

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 20356 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 70377 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 68063 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 51703 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 112934 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 61387 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50452 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50629 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 54033 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41898 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

April 27, 07:35 AM • 10949 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

April 27, 08:02 AM • 26101 views

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

April 27, 08:35 AM • 9356 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

April 27, 09:19 AM • 17905 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

10:41 AM • 8136 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 112934 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 95422 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 124835 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 175329 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 335012 views
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 70377 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 36441 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 72432 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 63689 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 67554 views
Trump's rating is falling rapidly due to political decisions: Washington Post poll

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1222 views

Donald Trump's approval rating among Americans has fallen. Most do not support his initiatives, 55% of respondents do not approve of his activities at all.

Trump's rating is falling rapidly due to political decisions: Washington Post poll

US President Donald Trump's rating is falling among citizens of the country began to fall rapidly due to his political decisions. This is reported by UNN with reference to Washington Post.

Details

According to the survey, most respondents oppose Trump's main initiatives. They believe that the current administration in the White House seeks to avoid implementing the decisions of the federal court.

In general, Trump's approval rating is lower than two months ago, journalists said. According to the survey results, 39% of adult Americans are satisfied with Trump's actions. At the same time, 55% of respondents do not approve of his activities at all, and 44% of respondents "strongly disapprove" of the work of the US President.

Meanwhile, 42% of voters positively assess the activities of the US President, while 55% are negative about his initiatives. According to the Washington Post, in the first 100 days of the presidency, Trump's rating became lower than that of any of his predecessors in the same period.

For comparison, Joe Biden's activities for the same period were approved by 52% of respondents, and during the first term of Trump as president, his work was approved by 42% of respondents.

Putin wants to use Trump's trade war to his advantage - Reuters25.04.25, 00:15 • 3759 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
The Washington Post
White House
Reuters
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
