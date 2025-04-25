$41.670.15
russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky
06:25 PM • 12205 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
04:02 PM • 32788 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 48145 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 65775 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 160830 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 180060 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 253082 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 111015 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 200151 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 62346 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Putin wants to use Trump's trade war to his advantage - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

The Russian dictator called on officials to use market turbulence and trade wars to develop production and exports. According to Putin, the global economic situation is becoming more complicated

Putin wants to use Trump's trade war to his advantage - Reuters

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin called on Russian officials from the economic bloc to "take advantage of the opportunities that arise in the global economy due to market turbulence and the intensification of trade wars." This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

It is noted that Russia, whose trade with the United States and the European Union has fallen sharply due to sanctions imposed due to the war against Ukraine, has not been affected by US tariffs on many countries announced by US President Donald Trump.

The Russian economy has performed better than it expected during the three years of the conflict, despite sanctions, but the country is now preparing for a prolonged period of falling oil prices ... and declining budget revenues.

- the article says.

According to Putin, the global economic situation is complicated as commodity and financial markets are experiencing significant fluctuations due to increased global competition.

It is necessary not only to track these factors and predict their change, but also to use the opportunities that appear to develop domestic production, trade relations and exports to strengthen the national economy as a whole.

- said the Russian dictator.

The authors add that Putin's comments were the first on the global economic situation since the announcement of new US tariffs.

"Both the central bank and the Ministry of Finance, whose heads were present at the meeting with Putin, warned about the consequences of global turbulence for the Russian economy," the publication emphasizes.

Let us remind you

According to Bloomberg, Russia has worsened its forecast for exports this year and lowered expectations for the price of its oil. These developments may force the government to invest in its National Welfare Fund to cover the costs of the war.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyNews of the World
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine
