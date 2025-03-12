Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17690 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109043 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170077 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107123 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343596 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173761 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145021 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196158 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124896 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108166 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+7°
1.2m/s
70%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86695 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11604 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24430 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12275 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21309 views
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160462 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21323 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24444 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38749 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47350 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135911 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16481 views

Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Eight technology titans have lost $266 billion from their combined wealth this year, Business Insider reported on March 11, UNN writes.

Details

Their combined net worth fell by $64 billion on Monday, as the Nasdaq experienced its worst day since 2022.

Elon Musk lost $132 billion, or 30% of his fortune, in 2025 after Tesla shares fell.

Eight tech billionaires have seen their combined wealth shrink by about $266 billion this year, as US President Donald Trump's policies continue to scare investors, the publication writes.

That's more than the market value of most of America's largest companies, including Salesforce, McDonald's and Wells Fargo.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tops the list of wealth losers, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The world's richest man has lost $132 billion, or 30% of his fortune, in the last 10 weeks after Tesla shares fell 45% over that period.

Tesla shares have been falling weekly since Musk "moved" to Washington08.03.2025, 09:14 • 63091 view

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Oracle's Larry Ellison, Dell Technologies' Michael Dell and Nvidia's Jensen Huang have lost more than $20 billion from their net worths this year as their companies' stock prices have fallen. Amazon and Oracle lost about 11%, while Dell and Nvidia lost more than 20%.

Rounding out the group are Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin - they have lost about $18 billion and $17 billion each this year after shares of Google's parent company fell 12% - and Steve Ballmer, who has lost about $13 billion after Microsoft shares fell 10%.

The combined net worth of the eight tech titans fell by $64 billion on Monday alone, as the Nasdaq Composite fell 4%, its sharpest one-day drop since 2022.

The sell-off was triggered by Trump's warning that the US economy would be in a "transition period" in a Fox News interview on Sunday. The US president did not rule out a recession when asked if he expected one this year.

The increased uncertainty has dampened the hype surrounding AI, which has lifted tech stocks and the market as a whole to record highs this year. One consequence of this is that the world's 16 richest people have become $236 billion "poorer" than at the beginning of January, after falling $87 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg's list of wealthy people.

Microsoft's Bill Gates and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg still had gains of $4 billion to $5 billion for the year as of Monday's close. The Facebook co-founder lost $9.5 billion on the day - second only to Musk's $29 billion.

Three others on the list are in the black in 2025 as they are less exposed to technology: Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett is "up" about $14 billion, while LVMH's Bernard Arnault and Inditex's Amancio Ortega are "up" $6 billion to $7 billion.

"The richest of the rich shouldn't feel too sorry for themselves, as 2024 was simply brilliant for them. As of the end of December, the wealth of the top ten billionaires has grown by more than $500 billion over the year, and their combined wealth is $2 trillion - about the same as Amazon or Alphabet," the publication writes.

Beyoncé launches a whiskey line with Moët Hennessy from LVMH21.08.2024, 08:58 • 113719 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

