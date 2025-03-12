Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year
Kyiv • UNN
Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.
Eight technology titans have lost $266 billion from their combined wealth this year, Business Insider reported on March 11, UNN writes.
Details
Their combined net worth fell by $64 billion on Monday, as the Nasdaq experienced its worst day since 2022.
Elon Musk lost $132 billion, or 30% of his fortune, in 2025 after Tesla shares fell.
Eight tech billionaires have seen their combined wealth shrink by about $266 billion this year, as US President Donald Trump's policies continue to scare investors, the publication writes.
That's more than the market value of most of America's largest companies, including Salesforce, McDonald's and Wells Fargo.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tops the list of wealth losers, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The world's richest man has lost $132 billion, or 30% of his fortune, in the last 10 weeks after Tesla shares fell 45% over that period.
Tesla shares have been falling weekly since Musk "moved" to Washington08.03.2025, 09:14 • 63091 view
Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Oracle's Larry Ellison, Dell Technologies' Michael Dell and Nvidia's Jensen Huang have lost more than $20 billion from their net worths this year as their companies' stock prices have fallen. Amazon and Oracle lost about 11%, while Dell and Nvidia lost more than 20%.
Rounding out the group are Alphabet co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin - they have lost about $18 billion and $17 billion each this year after shares of Google's parent company fell 12% - and Steve Ballmer, who has lost about $13 billion after Microsoft shares fell 10%.
The combined net worth of the eight tech titans fell by $64 billion on Monday alone, as the Nasdaq Composite fell 4%, its sharpest one-day drop since 2022.
The sell-off was triggered by Trump's warning that the US economy would be in a "transition period" in a Fox News interview on Sunday. The US president did not rule out a recession when asked if he expected one this year.
The increased uncertainty has dampened the hype surrounding AI, which has lifted tech stocks and the market as a whole to record highs this year. One consequence of this is that the world's 16 richest people have become $236 billion "poorer" than at the beginning of January, after falling $87 billion on Monday, according to Bloomberg's list of wealthy people.
Microsoft's Bill Gates and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg still had gains of $4 billion to $5 billion for the year as of Monday's close. The Facebook co-founder lost $9.5 billion on the day - second only to Musk's $29 billion.
Three others on the list are in the black in 2025 as they are less exposed to technology: Berkshire Hathaway's Warren Buffett is "up" about $14 billion, while LVMH's Bernard Arnault and Inditex's Amancio Ortega are "up" $6 billion to $7 billion.
"The richest of the rich shouldn't feel too sorry for themselves, as 2024 was simply brilliant for them. As of the end of December, the wealth of the top ten billionaires has grown by more than $500 billion over the year, and their combined wealth is $2 trillion - about the same as Amazon or Alphabet," the publication writes.
Beyoncé launches a whiskey line with Moët Hennessy from LVMH21.08.2024, 08:58 • 113719 views