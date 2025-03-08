Tesla shares have been falling weekly since Musk "moved" to Washington

$41.320.06
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Tesla shares have been falling weekly since Musk "moved" to Washington

Kyiv • UNN

 • 63091 views

Tesla shares have fallen for seven consecutive weeks following Elon Musk's appointment to the Trump administration. The company has lost over $800 billion in market capitalization, and leading analysts are lowering their price targets for the stock.

Tesla shares have been falling weekly since Musk "moved" to Washington

For seven consecutive weeks, since billionaire Elon Musk moved to Washington to join the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, shares of his automaker Tesla have fallen, closing on Friday at $270.48, reports CNBC, writes UNN.

Details

This is the longest streak of failures for Tesla in 15 years as a public company.

Tesla's shares ended the week down more than 10% and at their lowest level since November 5, election day, when they closed at $251.44. After reaching a peak of nearly $480 on December 17, Tesla has lost over $800 billion in market capitalization.

This week, several Wall Street firms, including Bank of America, Baird, and Goldman Sachs, lowered their price targets for Tesla.

Lowering target prices from $490 to $380, analysts at Bank of America cited concerns about declining sales of the company's new cars and the lack of recent updates from Musk regarding the "affordable model."

Goldman Sachs, which lowered its target price for the shares to $320 from $345, also pointed to a decline in electric vehicle sales for Tesla in the first two months of the year across several markets in Europe, China, and some regions of the U.S.

Goldman analysts noted that Tesla faces a "tough competitive environment for FSD" in China, where key competitors "typically do not require a separate purchase of software for smart driving features." FSD, or Full Self-Driving (Supervised), is a partially automated driving system from Tesla that the company sells as a premium option in the U.S.

But Wall Street is concerned not only about fundamental metrics like sales and production figures. Investors are also trying to assess how Musk's policies and work in the White House will impact Tesla and for how long.

"Musk's interaction with the Trump administration adds uncertainty from the demand side," write analysts at Baird.

Sentiment against Musk and Tesla is rising in the U.S. and Europe, accompanied by a surge in protests and potential arson and vandalism at Tesla facilities.

Even the most optimistic analysts and many fans have had to acknowledge the impact of Musk's politics on the desirability of Tesla and its products for a broad range of customers and investors.

Tesla shares plunged sharply after a drop in sales in Europe26.02.25, 08:21 • 30419 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
Tesla, Inc.
Elon Musk
China
United States
