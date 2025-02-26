ukenru
Tesla shares plunged sharply after a drop in sales in Europe

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28098 views

Tesla shares fell 9% after sales in the EU and UK nearly halved in January. The company's market capitalization fell below $1 trillion for the first time since November due to competition and Musk's controversial statements.

Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla fell more than 9% after sales in the EU and UK nearly halved in January, reports the BBC, writes UNN.

Details

The drop in Tesla's shares has led to the company's valuation falling below $1 trillion for the first time since November 2024.

Tesla is facing fierce competition in the European market from Chinese and other manufacturers.

In addition, Tesla owner Elon Musk is causing controversial political waves on both sides of the Atlantic, the analyst said.

The main factor in the sales decline in January was likely increased competition, said AJ Bell investment director Russ Mold.

According to Mold, the Chinese manufacturer BYD has achieved significant success, partly because it includes some features as standard that are optional extras from other manufacturers.

However, some car buyers may also take a "principled stance" on Musk's political involvement, he said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World
tesla-incTesla, Inc.
european-unionEuropean Union
elon-muskElon Musk
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom

