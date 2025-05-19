Trump ended a phone call with Putin that lasted over 2 hours

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has completed a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

It is noted that Putin came to the press after the telephone conversation to provide comments. The conversation with the American leader lasted more than 2 hours.

After that, the American president should also contact the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Let's add

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday at 5 p.m. (10:00 a.m. local time) announced telephone talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. And after that - with the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

Also UNN reported that Donald Trump is tired of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and wants a ceasefire. He stated that he would hold talks with both Putin and Zelensky.

At the same time, the White House said that Donald Trump did not set new deadlines for the end of the war in Ukraine.